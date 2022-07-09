‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The hit “Flowers in the Attic” film series is getting the prequel treatment with “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” a new four-part limited series that premieres Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Preview

Starting in 2014, Lifetime adapted the full “Flowers in the Attic” book series by V.C. Andrews, starting with “Flowers” and moving on to “Petals on the WInd,” “If There Be Thorns” and “Seeds of Yesterday,” starring Ellen Burstyn, Heather Graham, Kiernan Shipka, and Mason Dye. Building on the success of those films comes “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,” a prequel limited series starring Jemima Rooper and Max Irons as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Malcolm Foxworth, plus such big names as Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Paul Wesley, and Kate Mulgrew as the series ” peels back the curtain to reveal the twisted origins and dark secrets of the Foxworth family,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield Foxworth (Rooper) who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic… Dodd stars as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne; while Williams takes on the role Foxworth Hall’s longtime staff member and Olivia’s observant housekeeper, Nella Jennings. Mulgrew plays Mrs. Steiner, Malcolm’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff. Grammer portrays Malcolm’s illustrious father Garland Foxworth, who is married to new wife Alicia, played by Boden. Wesley stars as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever.

In addition to the successful “Flowers” films and now series and the adaptation of Andrews’ Heaven Casteel series in 2019, Lifetime has also announced that it has acquired the rights to the entire Andrews’ collection, which includes over 138 books and counting.

After announcing the Andrews’ library acquisition and the “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” limited series, Lifetime has also announced the next film series project — the Cutler series about the “twisted tale of Dawn Longchamp, whose entire world crumbles after the sudden death of her mother.”

“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” premieres Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime. It will air on consecutively Saturday nights from July 9 until July 30.