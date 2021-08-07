How to Watch France vs Denmark Olympics Handball Final in US

France and Denmark will clash with an Olympic gold medal on the line in men’s handball at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium.

France vs Denmark Men’s Handball Preview

This will be a rematch of the 2016 Olympic Games final in Rio. Denmark handed the French a 28-26 defeat then, so France could be looking for a bit of redemption. The French won gold in the event in both 2008 and 2012 in addition to the 2016 silver.

Mikkel Hansen has been a force for Denmark in the Games so far, per usual. Hansen had 12 goals in Denmark’s 27-23 victory over Spain, and he has been on a tear since arriving at the Games. “It’s amazing. To be able to compete at this level is a pleasure,” the 33-year-old great said.

Now, Hansen and company will be facing a tough French squad who has fought tooth and nail to make to to the gold medal match.

“We are going to play the fight of our careers, and we are going to use all of our strengths in the battle,” French goalkeeper Vincent Gerard said heading into this matchup. “It’s my second final in the Olympics. The first was a defeat. I hope we are going to change that.”

A 27-23 win over Egypt propelled the French to the gold medal match, and Gerard was a big reason his team moved on. He made 17 saves on 39 total shots, while Hugo Descat and Dika Mem each added five goals apiece. Nedim Remili and Nikola Karabatic also had solid contributions with four goals each.

“I’m so thrilled… we’ll have a medal no matter what. Now we have two days to prepare and come back stronger,” Karabatic said after the win. “I gave everything to come back and to be able to play in these Olympics, and since I’m here I try to just focus on the next game, not to think about the medals, the history and everything because it brings too much pressure.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Denmark: Niklas Landin Jacobsen (GK), Kevin Møller (GK), Magnus Landin Jacobsen (LW), Lasse Svan (RW), Johan a Plogv Hansen (RW), Mads Mensah Larsen (LB ), Mikkel Hansen, (LB), Lasse Bredekjaer Andersson (LB), Jacob Tandrup Holm (LB ), Henrik Møllgaard (CB), Morten Olsen (CB), Mathias Gidsel (RB), Magnus Saugstrup Jensen (LP), Henrik Toft Hansen (LP)

France: Yanis Lenne (RW), Nedim Remili (RB), Romain Lagarde (CB), Melvyn Richardson (CB), Dika Mem (RB), Nicolas Tournat (P), Vincent Gérard, (GK), Kentin Mahé (CB), Yann Genty (GK), Timothey N’Guessan (LB), Luc Abalo (RW), Michaël Guigou (LW), Luka Karabatić (P), Ludovic Fabregas (P), Wesley Pardin (GK),Hugo Descat (LW), Nicolas Claire (CB), Adrien Dipanda (RB), Valentin Porte (RW), Jean-Jacques Acquevillo (LB), Remi Desbonnet (GK)