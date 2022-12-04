France vs Poland Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Frances takes on Poland in the Round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday, December 4.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch France vs Poland streaming live online:

France vs Poland Preview

France (2-1) and Poland (1-1-1) meet for a spot in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Sunday in Qatar.

“Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant situations,” France head coach Didier Deschamps said via BBC.com.

The French won Group D by virtue of a tiebreaker with Australia from a 4-1 win during group play. France also beat Denmark 2-1 but fell to Tunisia 1-0.

“You win or you go home, the stakes are high. We were dreaming of getting out of the group stage, we did everything possible to achieve that,” Poland head coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said via Reuters. “Dec. 4 is a holiday for miners in Poland, so we will do our best to celebrate that holiday. We aren’t afraid of France, we respect the opponents, we respect their class. But we don’t care about others’ opinions of our team.”

Poland qualified from Group C by winning the tiebreaker over Mexico despite a 0-0 tie when the two played in group play. Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 but fell to Argentina 2-0.

“This team has had to defend in the first three games, defend a lot and they defend very well,” Deschamps said of Poland via BBC.com. “They love it. They have a hardcore of players with good experience. You have to respect what this team does, they deserve to be there.”

The defending World Cup champion, No. 5 ranked Frances has high expectations for the knockout rounds. Poland, ranked No. 26, seeks a major upset, and advance in a knockout round for the first time ever. Poland last appeared in the Round of 16 in 1986.

France, on the other hand, has a storied history in the World Cup with two titles, a runner-up finish, two third place finishes, and a fourth place finish. The French haven’t failed to reach the quarterfinals since 2010.

France has solid goal scorers in Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Karim Benezema.

Poland has a talented scorer in Robert Lewandowski plus Karol Swiderski and Adam Buska. Michniewicz wants his team to get Lewandowski the ball more going forward.

“We played difficult passes in easy situations, we didn’t create enough opportunities for Robert. Strikers like that, they need to be near the penalty box,” Michniewicz said via BBC.com. “In order to take advantage of every team we need to bring the strikers to the right zone. You can’t normally score from your own half.”