How to Watch France vs England Online for Free in US

In a match that could easily be mistaken for a World Cup final, defending champions France and defending Euro runners-up England meet in a potentially explosive quarterfinal showdown on Saturday in Qatar.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch England vs France streaming live online:

England vs France Preview

This is the first time these two nations have met in the World Cup since 1982 with England winning that match 3-1. The two teams have played twice at Euro since though with France winning 2-1 in 2004 and the two playing to a draw in 2012.

The last meeting between the two countries came during a friendly in 2017 when France won 3-2. In total this will be the 32nd meeting all-time between the two with England holding the edge with 17 wins. However, France has gone 5-2-1 against England since 1999.

France is considered a slight favorite in the match as they enter at +138 to advance, while England’s odds are at +210. France is the reigning World Cup champ and has proven that they are up to protecting that title so far. They are trying to be the first nation to repeat as World Cup champs since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962.

England though is a game competitor as they advanced to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and made it to the Euro Finals in 2020. The next step for this group would be to win a major championship.

Three Lions has been pretty dominant at the World Cup so far with a record of 3-0-1, they have outscored their opponents 12-2. France has also played strong with a record of 3-1 and a goal differential so far of 9-4.

This match also features plenty of star power. France’s Kylian Mbappe is currently leading the tournament Golden Boot race with five goals and two assists. On the other side, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have both been special with three goals each. Harry Kane has also played well for Three Lions with one goal and three assists.

France is the favorite in this match because of their past experience in the World Cup. However, that could be good news for England as this tournament has been filled with upsets so far.

Three Lions is trying to win their third straight World Cup match for the first time in 1990 and Gareth Southgate is trying to be the first England manager to guide the team to two World Cup semi-finals.

Everything is on the line for both of these teams in this match. With the two teams so close on paper, France’s experience could be the deciding factor.