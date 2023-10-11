How to Watch Frasier Reboot for Free

Get ready for a second helping of tossed salads and scrambled eggs, as Kelsey Grammer returns as Frasier Crane in a reboot of the classic sitcom “Frasier,” set to debut on October 12.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The show won’t be on regular TV, but you can watch it for free via Amazon Prime or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content (which includes “Frasier”) via Prime channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the “Frasier” reboot on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the “Frasier” reboot on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Frasier’ Reboot Preview

After portraying psychiatrist Frasier Crane on the 80s classic “Cheers,” Kelsey Grammer took the character to new heights in “Frasier,” which was a spin-off of the legendary 80s sitcom. Now, Dr. Crane has traded in his psychology-centered radio show for a chalkboard and tweed jacket as his character has moved from Chicago back to Boston in an attempt to develop a better relationship with his son, Freddy.

“He’s a little bit more comfortable in life; he’s not as anxious [and] he’s not the guy that has to prove himself anymore,” series co-creator Joe Cristalli said about the iconic television character. “He’s proved it, so now he feels like he’s a little older and wiser. … He’s still that affable, lovable, pompous person that you can still make fun of. It’s relatable because nobody relates to it.”

Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith, are also slated to return. Grammer and Neuwirth’s chemistry was one of the great elements of both “Cheers” and the first iteration of “Frasier,” and considering the two now have a grown son, their rapport should be as entertaining as ever.

“We always knew the central relationship would be Frasier and his son,” fellow series co0creator Chris Harris noted. “We didn’t try to force in the wisecracking, 14-year-old kid or the hipster post-millennial. This is a show that’s always been comfortable with what it is. We definitely have some younger characters [but] … we all made a decision that it is Frasier’s show and Frasier is in that paternal role now.”

While Neuwirth and Gilpin are back on board, the reboot will be without four-time Emmy Award winner David Hyde Pierce, who was a fan favorite as Frasier’s neurotic brother Niles, nor will we see Jane Leeves as Niles’ eventual paramour, Daphne Moon. John Mahoney, who portrayed Frasier’s father Martin Crane, passed away in 2018, and the series plans to honor him in early episodes, as Martin’s death will also be written into the show.

Pierce, who didn’t want to resume playing the character of Niles, elected not to be part of the reboot, which Harris says allowed the writing team to focus on new aspects of Frasier’s life.

“Instead of writing hopefully really good fan fiction for the previous characters, now we’re doing our own show that hopefully will feel organic and feel like it fits with where the character should be in his life,” Harris said.