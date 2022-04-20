‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

In celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the legendary Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness that featured the likes of Elton John, George Michael and David Bowie, “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” is a new documentary that will tell the story of that concert.

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” premieres Wednesday, April 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW. If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch the documentary streaming online:

‘Freddie Mercury: The Final Act’ Preview





Play



Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive' Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Freddie Mercury: The Final Act as ‘impressive’. The documentary chronicles Freddie Mercury’s final years, from his pomp in Queen to his untimely death, placing it in the socio-political context of the time. The film includes new interviews with bandmates, friends, fellow musicians and Freddie Mercury’s sister. Annabel enjoys… 2021-12-05T11:00:10Z

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” is a documentary made by the BBC that is getting its U.S. debut on The CW. It tells the story of how Queen’s frontman was honored by his musical friends to raise awareness and fight the stigma around HIV and AIDS, according to The CW press release.

It continues:

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury’s life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history — the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium — to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert’s promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. For the first time, Freddie’s story is told alongside the experiences of those who tested positive for HIV and lost loved ones during the same period. Medical practitioners, survivors and human rights campaigners recount the intensity of living through the AIDS pandemic and the moral panic it brought about. Featuring the first major interview with Kashmira Bulsara, Freddie’s sister, this is the story of a tragedy that allowed vital conversations that couldn’t previously be held to finally be brought to light.

In its review, NME calls the documentary a “poignant and tender film about the last five years of Mercury’s life.”

“Amid the encroaching horror [of dying from AIDS], the film paints a portrait of love and solidarity, as the band closes ranks to protect Mercury, and the man who was looking for somebody to love is living with his soulmate,” writes the review. “Although compassionate and empathetic, it’s unflinching in its description of the medical toll of his final years, as he masks the pain of recording ‘The Show Must Go On’ with shots of vodka. He died aged 45, a day after revealing he had Aids: perfect timing, as he didn’t want to go through the misery of being an object of pity or scrutiny.”

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” premieres Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.