How to Watch ‘From’ Epix Show Streaming Online Free

If you liked “Lost,” you definitely want to tune in for TV’s latest mystery thriller, “From,” which premieres Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “From” streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix Channel, you can watch “From” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as an add-on to Philo’s main channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “From” live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

Epix is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Epix add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “From” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

‘From’ 2022 Preview





FROM (EPIX 2022 Series) Official Trailer FROM premieres Sunday, February 20th- only on EPIX.

From director and executive producer Jack Bender (“Lost,” “Game of Thrones,” “Mr. Mercedes”) comes “From,” an ensemble horror-thriller led by “Lost” alum Harold Perrineau.

The description from EPIX reads, “The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

In addition to Perrineau, the cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

The character descriptions are as follows:

Boyd Stevens (Perrineau): Boyd Stevens is the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare.

Tabitha Matthews (Sandino Moreno): Tabitha Matthews, struggling in the aftermath of tragedy, suddenly finds herself and her family trapped in the town.

Jim Matthews (Bailey): Jim Matthews, along with his wife, Tabitha, struggles to find a way to keep his children safe and come to terms with this new reality even as they desperately search for a way back home.

Julie (Cheramy): Julie is the daughter of Jim and Tabitha Matthews. She’s in the throes of adolescence, still reeling from a family tragedy and now stuck in this terrifying new town – though, unexpectedly, her arrival here may be the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Ethan (Webster): Ethan is the younger brother of Julie Matthews, and the son of Jim and Tabitha. Ethan is routinely taunted by his big sister, who takes his gentle spirit for weakness. After a car crash leaves his family stuck in town, a gravely injured Ethan begins to feel changed by his surroundings.

Kenny (He): Kenny is Sheriff Boyd’s deputy, a first-generation immigrant trapped in this town with his parents. With his dad suffering from dementia and Kenny routinely getting called upon to help Boyd deal with some fresh catastrophe, Kenny is doing his best to rise to the occasion.

Kristi (Van Landschoot): Kristi was trapped in town during her 3rd year of med school and has assumed the role of town medic. She’s frequently called upon to handle problems that would rattle the nerves of the most veteran doctor.

Father Khatri (Majumder): Father Khatri cares for the spirits of the townsfolk. He’s strong, compassionate, and believes there are more important matters than just surviving this town — people must remember what they are surviving for. There is also more to Father Khatri than first meets the eye.

Ellis (Moore): Ellis is the estranged son of Sheriff Boyd and a resident of Colony House. He is a handsome young philosopher with the soul of an artist and a deep well of unresolved trauma and rage. Only time will tell if the broken relationship between Ellis and his father can ever be healed.

“From” premieres Sunday, February 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.