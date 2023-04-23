‘FROM’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Hit sci-fi horror show “FROM” is back with its sophomore season, premiering on Sunday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MGM+.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have MGM+, here are some ways you can watch “FROM” streaming online:

‘FROM’ Season 2 Preview

MGM’s streaming service EPIX has been rebranded as MGM Plus, but that doesn’t mean the programming has changed. The string of quality shows continue on the service, with hit horror show “FROM” premiering its second season on April 23 — and it was renewed for a third season two months’ prior to the second season premiere.

Starring Harold Perrineau (“LOST”) as the sheriff of a mysterious town that traps everyone who enters, “FROM” is full of characters searching to find a way out as nocturnal creatures threaten them from the surrounding woods and the town secrets threaten them from within.

In season two, there are some secretive newcomers to mix things up. The EPIX press release teases:

“FROM” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

The show co-stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

New series regulars who are joining the second season include Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons and Deborah Grover.

The season two premiere episode is titled “Strangers in a Strange Land” and its description reads, “In Sheriff Boyd’s (Perrineau) absence, Donna (Saunders) and Kenny (He) struggle to manage the chaos as a busload of unwitting newcomers arrives in town; Victor (McCord) and Tabitha (Moreno) go on a chilling journey through the nightmarish labyrinth of tunnels beneath the town.”

On April 30 comes episode two, titled “The Kindness of Strangers.” Its description reads, “A tense night in the diner as the residents and newcomers wait for sunrise; fear permeates the wreckage beneath the Matthews house, as Jim (Eion Bailey) and Tom struggle to keep a panicked bus passenger quiet.”

Then on May 7 comes episode three, titled “Tether.” Its description reads, “Kenny and Ellis (Corteon Moore) make a grisly discovery out in the forest; Boyd struggles with the reality of what’s happening to him.”

“FROM” season two airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MGM Plus.