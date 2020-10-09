How to Watch FSU vs Notre Dame Football Online Without Cable

The Florida State Seminoles (1-2) will head to South Bend to take on the No. 5 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) this Saturday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Florida State vs Notre Dame online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida State vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida State vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 35-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida State vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Florida State vs Notre Dame Preview

The Seminoles are coming off their first win of the season, a 41-24 win over Jacksonville State. They racked up 531 total yards on offense, including 263 yards rushing, and it was easily their best outing of the year.

Sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis was 12-17 for 210 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 48 yards on the ground and another score. He has been tabbed to start against the Irish, making him the third different quarterback to start for Florida State in as many games.

Issues at quarterback have been one problem, but FSU had 10 penalties for 100 yards against Jacksonville State, and they’ll need to be more disciplined moving forward. FSU made just enough plays on defense to make up for it, though, including a nice pick by Asante Samuel Jr. Florida State has a future star in the young cornerback, who will be tasked with guarding Notre Dame wideout Braden Lenzy in this game.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said this week that he thinks FSU may have finally found its rhythm on offense with Travis under center, and he’s not expecting the Seminoles to be a pushover kind of team.

“You know, they needed to find their identity offensively. I think they have found somebody that they feel comfortable with from an offensive standpoint at the quarterback position,” Kelly said. “Now that kind of allows them to get into a rhythm offensively. Defensively, they were in three down and four down. Maybe they have found where they want to be there as well. So yeah, this is a team that will continue to get better from week-to-week.”

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said this week that he knows it will take a near-perfect effort from his team to upset the Irish.

“We’re playing a top football team in the country,” Norvell said. “There’s no question Notre Dame has great experience on both sides of the ball. You look at their offensive and defensive fronts, those are two imposing units. They have some great playmakers surrounding them so we just have to go play our best ball. We have to continue to improve, continue to focus on our details, our fundamentals, and then we have to be relentless with every snap that we play. Our best players have to play their best game.”

They’ll be facing an Irish squad that has not played since their 52-0 demolishing of South Florida on September 19. Notre Dame came out of the gate slow in their season opener against Duke, eventually pulling ahead and winning, 27-13, and they came out white-hot against South Florida, so how quickly they can strike will likely be key.

Quarterback Ian Book has 407 yards, a touchdown and an interception through the first two games and the Notre Dame defense has been impressive, giving up just 6.5 points, which is second in the FBS. Offensively, Notre Dame is ranked 15th in the nation in scoring offense, so FSU has an uphill battle in its near future.