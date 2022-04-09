FSU Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida State Seminoles wrap up their spring preparation for the 2022 season with the annual Garnet and Gold game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Florida State spring game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

FSU Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Florida State Seminoles take the field on Saturday for their annual Garnet and Gold spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium, as they continue to prepare for what they hope will be a bounce-back season this fall.

The Seminoles failed to make a bowl game last year after they went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in ACC play. They did, however, show some promise in the latter half of the season, winning five of their last eight games after starting the year with four consecutive losses.

The spring roster features 80 underclassmen and only eight seniors, with 86 members of the 2021 team expected to return this year.

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis will be returning as the starting quarterback, following a season in which he went 122-of-194 for 1,539 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Travis’ dynamic game was also on full display as he rushed for 530 yards and seven scores.

The Seminoles’ defense was a strong suit for their squad down the stretch in 2021, as they ranked second in the ACC in total defense, pass defense, and yards per play in the last three months of the season. They ranked 12th in the nation with 7.2 tackles for loss per game and possessed the seventh-best Red Zone defense in the country, holding their opponents to only a 70.6 percent conversion rate within the Red Zone.

That defense will have an opportunity to continue growing this season, as the team expects to return each starting linebacker and player from the defensive backfield, including All-ACC first-team honoree Jammie Robinson, who tallied a team-high 85 tackles and four interceptions in 2021.

In addition to the returnees from last season, Florida State added 10 transfers for the spring semester, including Oregon running back Trey Benson and a slew of wide receivers (Winston Wright Jr., West Virginia; Mycah Pittman, Oregon; Deuce Spann, Illinois; Johnny Wilson, Arizona State). Wright is coming off back-to-back seasons of leading West Virginia in receptions and was one of only 11 players in the country last season with multiple 90-yard kickoff returns.

2021 Recap

5-7, 4-4 ACC

Failed to make a bowl game

Won five of their last eight games after losing the first four contests

Averaged 7.2 tackles for loss per game (12th in the country)

QB Jordan Travis (122-of-194, 1,539 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 6 INTs; 134 carries, 530 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs)

RB Jashaun Corbin (887 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs)

RB Treshaun Ward (515 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs; 21 receptions, 185 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD)

WR Ontaria Wilson (382 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs)

DB Jammie Robinson (85 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 INTs)

2022 Schedule