FSU Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida State Seminoles are ready to show their fans what they’ve been working on during their spring game on Saturday, April 15.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game:

Every game that is on ACC Network Extra (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." You 'll need "Choice" or above to watch ACC Network Extra.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You'll need the "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Florida State Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

FSU Spring Game 2023 Preview

The annual Garnet and Gold spring showcase football game takes place Saturday, April 15, though unfortunately this year it will not be followed by the traditional Doak After Dark concert. But there is tailgating all day sponsored by Den Media Group, and Dylan Marlowe will be performing the night before the spring game as part of the Friday Night Block Party on April 14.

There’s a lot to look forward to for Seminoles fans, as the team had its first 20-win season in six years last year and they have star players returning that include quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive end Jared Verse.

In a spring football press conference, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said that they’ve been having good practices so far.

“Good to be back out today. Thought it was a good spring practice … been able to get back and try to throw some more situations … try to get a little bit more team periods, continuing to push those reps, forcing different situations, trying to put them in a lot of different work throughout the course of practice. Still moving some guys on the offensive line, trying to work a variety of different places throughout the course of spring, just preparing guys and challenging guys. We’ve had a few receivers that have been very limited, so kind of testing our depth a little bit in that,” said Norvell.

He also said he likes what he sees on the defensive side of the ball as well.

“Defensively, I thought there was some good work. I thought our defensive front continued to push and you see some real growth … I like the progression I’m seeing. Some very competitive reps,” said the head coach.

The 2023 Florida State football schedule is as follows:

Sunday, September 3 vs the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Saturday, September 9 vs the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in Tallahassee, FL

Saturday, September 16 vs the Boston College Eagles in Chestnut Hill, MA

Saturday, September 23 vs the Clemson Tigers in Clemson, SC

Saturday, September 30 BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 7 vs the Virginia Tech Hokies in Tallahassee

Saturday, October 14 vs the Syracuse Orange in Tallahassee

Saturday, October 21 vs the Duke Blue Devils in Tallahassee

Saturday, October 28 vs the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, NC

Saturday, November 4 vs the Pittsburgh Panthers in Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, November 11 vs the Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee

Saturday, November 18 vs the North Alabama Liones in Tallahassee

Saturday, November 25 vs the Florida Gators in Gainesville, FL

Saturday, December 2 ACC Championship game in Charlotte, NC

