FSU vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch 2023 Game for Free

The No. 5 ranked Florida State Seminoles (11-0) head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, November 25 to take on the Florida Gators (5-6).

The game will be televised on ESPN

Here’s how:

FSU vs Florida Preview

Both teams enter this game banged up at quarterback. Florida State starter Jordan Travis suffered a leg injury against North Alabama last week. Florida also saw its starting QB Graham Mertz injure his clavicle last week. Thus, this longtime rivalry will get a dose of backup vs backup.

The Seminoles are fresh from a 58-13 trouncing of North Alabama on November 18. FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker went 13-of-23 for 217 yards passing and two touchdowns in relief of Travis.

The Seminoles racked up 521 total yards (273 passing, 248 rushing) in a typical representation of what we’ve come to expect from their offense. On defense, FSU was stingy yet again, giving up just 226 total yards (3.5 yards per play). They also forced two turnovers.

Florida State has been incredibly well-balanced this season. On offense, the Seminoles are putting up 40.1 points per contest, which is ranked seventh in the country. Defensively, FSU has allowed an average of 16.9 points a game. That’s ranked 12th in the nation.

On the other side, the Gators are coming off their fourth consecutive loss after falling to the No. 10 ranked Missouri Tigers, 33-31, last weekend. To be fair, three of those four losses have come at the hands of teams ranked in the top 15.

Florida put up a valiant effort against a very tough Tigers team. Mertz went 14-21 for 183 yards, two TDs and an interception before injuring his collarbone. Both teams had over 500 yards of total offense, but ultimately, Florida’s two turnovers made the difference. With Mertz out, backup Max Brown will be under center for Florida.

The Gators are averaging 29.6 points a game on offense. Defensively, they’re allowing 27.9 points a game.

Florida leads the all-time series against Florida State, 37-27-2. The Seminoles won when they played the Gators in 2022, 45-38.

FSU vs Florida: What They’re Saying

“It’s a special week for a lot of reasons. Obviously, you know, one of the more historic rivalries in all of college football, and I think it’s a privilege to have the opportunity of that, for not only our players but the entire organization. This is a game that matters 24/7, 365. We’re certainly excited about being in The Swamp Saturday night, a sold-out crowd, I think that’s five straight for Gator nation so we’re very thankful for that.” — Gators head coach Billy Napier.

“He’s really done a lot of great things and he stuck through the journey and he’s continued to prepare. It is his time and I’ve got a lot of confidence in Tate because of what I’ve seen and the work ethic that he has. This football team has a lot of confidence in him.” — FSU head coach Mike Norvell on new QB Tate Rodemaker.