How to Stream fuboTV on Fire Stick (Easy Guide)

Turn your regular TV into a full-on media center with the fuboTV app on your Fire TV Stick. With the app downloaded directly to your Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to enjoy up-to-the-minute local and sports entertainment news.

With the fuboTV app and a valid subscription, users will have access to more than 100 channels spanning the latest in entertainment networks and news broadcasting. Stay up-to-date with what’s happening in your local area or keep track of how your favorite football, basketball, or hockey team is fairing during the season. With fuboTV on your Fire TV Stick, you can host weekly game nights so you and your friends can follow the progress of your city’s team across professional and college leagues.

With fuboTV on your Fire TV Stick, you don’t have to be home to watch your favorite shows when they air. Most subscriptions to Fubo includes access to 500 hours of Cloud DVR. Not going to be home for the big game? Afraid you’ll miss out on the latest in sports coverage? fuboTV’s Cloud DVR ensures you never miss a minute. It’s the perfect option for the busy viewer that wants to keep up on what’s going on in the world or doesn’t want to miss out on those pivotal moments in reality TV programming.

Your subscription to fuboTV includes access to the best networks, all streamable to your Fire TV Stick console. Catch up on the newest episodes of your favorite sitcom, tune in to weekend sporting events, and enjoy reruns of classic TV shows on networks like TLC, TBS, TV Land, and Comedy Central. fuboTV even comes with something for the kids on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr.

How to Download fuboTV on Fire TV Stick

Accessing fuboTV on your Fire TV Stick is a fairly simple process. All you need is an active Internet connection to enjoy hours upon hours of televised entertainment without a cable box or costly cable bills.

To add fuboTV to your Fire TV Stick, follow these simple steps:

Sign up for fuboTV Turn on your television Ensure your Fire TV Stick is connected to the Internet From the main screen, scroll to “Search” on the top menu Type “fuboTV” to perform a search (or say “fuboTV” with a voice-activated remote) Scroll to “Apps & Games” Select the “fuboTV” app and click “Get” After downloading, the app will be available on the home screen

Once downloaded, you’ll need to link the app up to your fuboTV account. To do so, follow these steps:

Launch the fuboTV app Select “Sign In” Choose “Sign In With a Code” On a mobile device or personal computer, visit “fubo.tv/connect” Input the code provided on your Fire TV Stick

After you link your account to the Fire TV Stick fuboTV app, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited streaming of your favorite television networks, news broadcasts, and sports games.

Where Else Can You Watch fuboTV?

You can also stream fuboTV on your Apple TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, any PC/Mac, Roku, Android, iOS devices, and more.

How Much Does fuboTV Cost?

A fuboTV subscription starts at $54.99 per month for the standard plan, which is for 100+ live channels, including Comedy Central, AMC, SNY, MSG, FS1, NFL Network, and MSNBC. You’re able to stream 2 screens at once and get 30 hours of DVR space.

The next tier option is the Family plan for $59.99, which gives you 100+ channels plus you can use 3 screens at once and get a whopping 500 hours of DVR space. For $64.99, you can get Family Plan with Showtime (which adds 9 Showtime On-demand channels into the mix).

There’s an Ultra package that gives 176 channels, plus fubo extra (which adds 40 entertainment channels), Showtime (+9 channels) and Sports Plus (22 high-energy sports-centric channels). Cloud DVR for this place is still 500 hours.

There are also a handful of add-ons you might want to consider, including $4.99/month for AMC Premiere, Sports Plus w/ NFL RedZone for $10.99/month, fubo Extra for $5.99/month (which adds networks like MTV Classic, Nick Music, NBA TV, NHL Network, and the Cooking Channel), Adventure Plus for $4.99/month (adds the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and a few others), and a couple international options as well.

What Content is on fuboTV?

With fuboTV, you’ll be able to stream live TV without a cable subscription price, including networks like USA, Comedy Central, AMC, TBS, TNT, MSNBC, and so much more. That means you’ll get top-tier shows like The Walking Dead, Comedy Central Presents, The Chappelle Show, American Dad!, Final Space, and more!

