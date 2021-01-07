How to Watch fuboTV on Samsung TV

Stream fuboTV Now

Shred up your cable company bill and start enjoying affordable and convenient live entertainment with fuboTV on your Samsung TV. Fubo offers live television and access to current sporting events, all streamed directly to your Samsung television. Available on the Samsung TV app store, Fubo delivers more than 100 channels that include access to local sports and news, so you’re never behind on the coverage that matters.

Fubo is a contractless service that can keep you entertained for hours on end. Watch the shows and broadcasts that matter to you most from the comfort of your couch with easy access to the fuboTV app on your Samsung TV. Channel access varies by area, but all Fubo subscribers are guaranteed the latest in reality TV entertainment, sports news coverage, and local and nationwide events.

So you don’t miss a minute of the programs you look forward to most, every Fubo subscription comes with 500 hours of Cloud DVR space. Aren’t going to be home in time to catch the big game? Record it to the cord and box-free DVR for future viewing. All of Fubo’s features are accessible without the need for an extra box hooked up to your TV and no contract from your local cable company.

Fubo is accessible right from your Samsung TV’s app store and can be downloaded to your television’s onboard storage. When you want to watch one of 100 channels, all broadcast in 4K clarity, simply open the app and start scrolling through notable networks. Watch AMC’s newest episodes of its most thrilling dramas, dive into Bravo’s brand of reality, enjoy your favorite sitcom on TBS, or get lost in adventures in space on Syfy. The options are vast and can surely fill the time on a lazy or rainy day.

Never deal with an unfortunate cable outage again by severing the cord with your cable company and downloading the fuboTV app onto your Samsung TV.

How to Download fuboTV on Samsung TV

The fuboTV app turns your Samsung TV into the ultimate TV viewing experience. Enjoy the latest in sports coverage with one of three subscription levels, all accessible through most Samsung TV models from 2015 to 2019.

To download the fuboTV app onto your Samsung TV, follow these easy steps:

Sign up for Fubo Power on your Samsung TV From the home screen, select the “Search” icon Type in “fuboTV” Select the “fuboTV” app and press “Install”

With the app download, you’ll need to log in using an access code:

Launch the fuboTV app Click “Sign in With a Code” On your mobile device or PC/Mac, go to “fubo.tv/connect” Sign in to your fuboTV account Enter the code displayed on your Samsung TV

Once the app is linked to your fuboTV account, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited access to the channels that matter to you.

How Much Does fuboTV Cost?

A fuboTV subscription starts at $54.99 per month for the standard plan, which is for 100+ live channels, including Comedy Central, AMC, SNY, MSG, FS1, NFL Network, and MSNBC. You’re able to stream 2 screens at once and get 30 hours of DVR space.

The next tier option is the Family plan for $59.99, which gives you 100+ channels plus you can use 3 screens at once and get a whopping 500 hours of DVR space. For $64.99, you can get Family Plan with Showtime (which adds 9 Showtime On-demand channels into the mix).

There’s an Ultra package that gives 176 channels, plus fubo extra (which adds 40 entertainment channels), Showtime (+9 channels) and Sports Plus (22 high-energy sports-centric channels). Cloud DVR for this place is still 500 hours.

There are also a handful of add-ons you might want to consider, including $4.99/month for AMC Premiere, Sports Plus w/ NFL RedZone for $10.99/month, fubo Extra for $5.99/month (which adds networks like MTV Classic, Nick Music, NBA TV, NHL Network, and the Cooking Channel), Adventure Plus for $4.99/month (adds the Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, and a few others), and a couple international options as well.

What Content is on fuboTV?

With fuboTV, you’ll be able to stream live TV without a cable subscription price, including networks like USA, Comedy Central, AMC, TBS, TNT, MSNBC, and so much more. That means you’ll get top-tier shows like The Walking Dead, Comedy Central Presents, The Chappelle Show, American Dad!, Final Space, and more!

