How to Watch Fulton vs Roman Fight Live Online for Free

Super Bantamweight titles are on the line when Stephen Fulton Jr. meets Danny Roman at the Minneapolis Armory on Saturday. Fulton will be defending his WBC and WBO belts against a ring veteran who is a former undisputed champion in this weight class.

Fulton took his championship straps from Angelo Leo and Brandon Figueroa, respectively, during 2021. He’s firmed up his pound-for-pound credentials with impressive victories like these, and ‘Cool Boy Steph’ enters this bout as the favorite.

The fight card (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Showtime.

Fulton vs Roman Preview

Fulton is unbeaten at 20-0, but only one of his last five fights has been settled by knockout, according to BoxRec. That came in the sixth round against Isaac Avelar back in 2019.

While he’s not a heavy hitter, Fulton has earned a reputation as a true all-rounder. The 27-year-old has been described by Chris Carlson of Boxing News 24/7 as a “very capable fighter whether he on the outside, at range landing flashy punches in combination or in the trenches willing to grind it out.”

It’s a similar story for Roman, who can best be termed a “solid technical boxer with a sturdy guard,” per Carlson. Roman proved his patience and stamina by going the distance to secure recent victories over Juan Carlos Payano and Ricardo Espinoza Franco.

Roman loves to work the body and rely on the uppercut for damage up top, according to James Blears of the WBC official site. It’s a great strategy for pressure boxing, but there are drawbacks, with Blears also noting how staying in close leaves Roman open to a left hook.

That’s not one of Fulton’s more telling punches, but he’s selective and smart enough to exploit any openings with the right shots. This kind of measured approach should tax Roman’s willingness to keep moving forward and target his opponent’s midrift. Fulton also has youth and quickness on his side because the 27-year-old is five years younger than ‘Danny The Baby Faced Assassin.’

Two patient and calculating fighters mean a war of attrition is on the cards. There’s more than a little underlying animosity, though, that could cause an initially cagey fight to boil over.

Fulton feels slighted because Roman never gave him a shot when the latter held the WBA and IBF titles, per Michael Rosenthal of USA Today Sports’ Boxing Junkie: “It feels good to be in this position because I’ve called him out when he had his titles and they didn’t look my direction. But then when they didn’t have the titles they looked my direction because I had it. Now I’m giving him the opportunity that he didn’t give me.”

There’s also a psychological advantage for Fulton, who doesn’t have a blemish on his record, Roman, meanwhile, has tasted defeat on three separate occasions, all by decision, including when he dropped his titles to Murodjon Akhmadaliev in January, 2020.

Fulton has the fine margins in his favor, but there’s a reason Roman once held a pair of titles in this weight class. This one will be a slog, and whoever preserves enough energy to stay strong for the later rounds should have enough to sway the judges.