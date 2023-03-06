Furman vs Chattanooga Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Furman Paladins (26-7) and the Chattanooga Mocs (18-16) are set to meet in the Southern Conference tournament championship on Monday, March 6.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of Furman vs Chattanooga:

Furman vs Chattanooga Preview

These two teams met in the championship last year, when David Jean-Baptiste hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to give the Mocs the win, so we have an intriguing rematch on our hands.

Furman survived a thrilling overtime game against West Carolina yesterday to get to the championship, eking out an 83-80 win. The Paladins jumped out to a 45-30 lead at halftime, but were outscored by the Catamounts 42-27 in the second half. In the overtime period, it came down to free throws. JP Pegues and Mike Bothwell both hit clutch shots from the charity stripe late to help Furman emerge as victors.

Bothwell led the way for Furman with 26 points, scoring a team-high seven points in overtime. Pegues added 24 points, forward Jalen Slawson chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds and Garrett Hein scored 12 points in the win.

The Paladins are averaging 81.9 points a game on offense, shooting 48.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range. They’re allowing 71.0 points a game on defense.

Furman will be playing in its second straight title game, and it will be going up against a Chattanooga team that is averaging 77.1 points per contest on 45.3% shooting from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

The Mocs are fresh from a 74-62 win over the Wofford Terriers on March 6. Jake Stephens had a game-high 25 points for the Mocs, while Dalvin White added 13 points and Jamal Johnson chipped in 12 points and hauled in eight boards. The Mocs fell behind in the first half, but took the lead just before halftime and never relinquished it.

Now, they’re headed for a challenge, as Furman swept the regular-season series against Chattanooga, winning 77-69 on January 18 on the road and 79-58 on February 1 at home.

“We’ve competed against Coach (Bob) Richey and Furman and had the utmost respect for their team and what he’s been able to do, so I don’t think we’re going to make a huge deal about it, just ‘Hey, this is the next game.’ This is for a championship and the opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament,” Mocs head coach Dan Earl said. “We’ll lean on some of those older guys like A.J., KC (Hankton), Randy and some of the guys that were here in the past and see if they want to say anything to add to that, but we’re just going to go out and be the best we can.”