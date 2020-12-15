Furman vs Alabama Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Alabama (3-2) looks to rebound from its second loss of the season as they host a feisty Furman (5-1) squad on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Furman vs Alabama online for free:

Furman vs Alabama Preview

After a 3-1 start the year, Alabama stumbled in its last game against Clemson, falling 64-56. It was a rough and tumble affair, which featured some bad shooting and more than 35 combined turnovers. Alabama shot just 30.4 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from beyond the arc.

“Very disappointing loss,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said postgame. “I didn’t think our effort was good enough to win… “They’re a good team, though. I give them a lot of credit. They’re hard-playing, tough, physical. They’re probably the hardest-playing team we’ve played this year. They’re the sixth-ranked defensive team in the country. Shoot, it might go up after tonight because we weren’t very good on offense.”

John Petty Jr. leads Alabama with 13.8 points per game, while Jahvon Quinerly is the top assists man on the Crimson tide with 2.8 per game to go with his 13.6 points. Forward Herbert Jones is hauling in 6.4 rebounds per game.

Oats found himself in some hot water this week for calling out Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski over his COVID-19 concerns.

“Let me ask you a question,” Oats told reporters last Thursday. “Do you think if Coach K hadn’t lost the two non-conference games at home that he would still be saying that?”

Oats gave a public apology to Coach K and said that he had spoken with him.

“I want to publicly apologize to Coach K for what I said,” Oats said after Alabama’s 64-56 loss to Clemson. “I assigned a motive to him and a decision made for his team, which I shouldn’t have done. I actually felt terrible about it. After I got out of the press conference, I reached out to him. He was gracious enough to return my call. We had a good talk on the phone. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach.”

Oats did make it clear he thinks that his team should continue to push through the surge of cases.

“We should be playing,” said Oats, adding that his players want to play. “It’s the best thing for them. Alabama basketball is a big part of their life. It’s great for a mental and physical standpoint both, to be honest with you. I’m 100-percent confident saying that I think our team is the safest here with our medical people. We’re getting tested three or four times a week, and if anything pops up, we’ve got a lot of resources here at the University of Alabama.”

Furman is off to a 5-1 start, the lone loss coming against Cincinnati. The Paladins bounced back from that loss with a 86-61 beat down of Flagler last time out. Clay Mounce had 21 points for Furman in the rout of the D-II squad.

Guard Mike Bothwell leads Furman with 17.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds. Forward Jalen Slawson is nabbing 5.8 boards per game.