G-League Ignite vs Metropolitans 92 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Two of the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects meet as G-League Ignite takes on the Metropolitans 92 on Tuesday, October 4.

G-League Ignite vs Metropolitans 92 Preview

Scoot Henderson of the G-League Ignite and Victor Wembanyama of the Metropolitans 92 will likely hear their names called high in next year’s NBA Draft. For now the two will meet on the basketball court when their teams play an exhibition game on Tuesday.

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 center who could go No. 1 in the draft for his size and athleticism. He became a sensation in France in recent years, and he will play his first game in the U.S. on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

“I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Wembanyama said told The Associated Press via ESPN.com. “I’ve always tried to do [something] different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word.”

“My goal,” he said, “is to be like something you’ve never seen,” Wembanyama added.

Henderson, who has turned heads in the U.S. as a high-level NBA prospect at point guard, isn’t the only big name on the floor for the G-League Ignite. The team also has Shareef O’Neal, the son of former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal.

“It’s good for the game,” Ignite coach Jason Hart said via The Associated Press about the matchup. “It’s good for our program as well as theirs. I’m so excited.”