How to Watch Galaxy vs NYCFC Match Live Online for Free

Defending MLS Cup champions New York City FC will open their season on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park against the LA Galaxy.

The match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Galaxy vs NYCFC online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Galaxy vs NYCFC live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Galaxy vs NYCFC live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Galaxy vs NYCFC live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Galaxy vs NYCFC live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Galaxy vs NYCFC Preview

New York City FC gets back to MLS action on Sunday and will play host to the Los Angeles Galaxy. NYCFC won the title last year 4–2 on penalties against the Portland Timbers after finishing the regular season 14-11-9.

“Last year we were the best team, and we want to be that this year as well, but we need to improve from what we did last season,” head coach Ronny Deila told reporters this week. “The whole club, including myself, gets more hungry when you achieve something like you did last year.”

Last year didn’t go as planned for the Galaxy. The team finished on the outside looking in on the postseason and are eager to change that.

“As a whole, I think the group is a lot more mature this year,” Vanney said. “The players who came in (last year) midseason had the season to learn to grow, to understand with MLS is about, to get more confident with each other and develop relationships, and everybody has come in more mature, a year later, from the experience. And not making the playoffs after 33 games and 85 minutes has put a chip on the shoulder of some guys.”

The Galaxy will be led by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who scored a team-high 17 goals last season.

“It’s showtime,” Hernandez said. “I have been talking, and all of us have been talking in the preseason that we want this day to come and we have to prove it inside the pitch. … Since I have arrived here you can see improvement from the whole organization. It’s a process.”

NYCFC wants to start the season out on the right foot but also have their sights set on a Round of 16 first-leg matchup with Costa Rican side Santos de Guapiles on Tuesday.

“It’s not about them. It’s about us,” Deila said. “If we do a good performance, they’re going to have to be very good to have any chance to beat us. We play bad, then there’s going to be trouble. I think the players know that, everybody knows that.

“It’s more about how we perform and how we get into the game, because we are so confident that we know that when we are on our best, we can beat them, and beat almost anybody.”