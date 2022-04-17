How to Watch Gamblers vs Panthers USFL Game Online

A shootout looks more than likely when the Michigan Panthers host the Houston Gamblers in Week 1 of the USFL’s comeback season on Sunday. The Panthers have two standout quarterbacks, including former NFL starter Paxton Lynch, while the Gamblers have a dynamic, dual-threat running back in the form of Mark Thompson.

A plethora of playmakers on both offenses ought to mean there’s no shortage of points at Protective Stadium. The Panthers should be favorites thanks to the experience of a proven winner like head coach Jeff Fisher.

Yet, Fisher’s opposite number, Kevin Sumlin, established a reputation as a scoring mastermind, particularly during stints at Texas A&M and Arizona.

The game (Noon ET) will be televised on NBC, and it will also stream on Peacock TV (premium plan), which costs $4.99 per month.

Gamblers vs Panthers Preview

Thompson is the player to watch for the Gamblers, a running back “compared to Derrick Henry in style, size and physicality,” according to RJ Young of Fox Sports. It’s reasonable to expect Sumlin to look to get the ball to Thompson early and often.

Backs like Trey Williams and J.J. Taylor thrived on Sumlin’s watch at the collegiate level. So did rushing quarterbacks, including Johnny Manziel. Sumlin tabbed Clayton Thorson to be his quarterback, and the one-time draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles has a proven track record as a dual-threat signal-caller.

Those skills were established during Thorson’s days at Northwestern, where he was “the only quarterback in Big Ten history to pass for 10,000 yards and rush for 20 touchdowns in his career,” per CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan.

The Gamblers shared some of those highlights after selecting Thorson in February:

Counting down the days until we get to see Clayton Thorson take the field 📆😍 #Allin pic.twitter.com/SGR4obYc6Q — Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 23, 2022

Fisher’s presence on the Panthers’ sideline is one of the most high-profile developments of this USFL season. His lengthy and generally successful stint with the Tennessee Titans made 64-year-old Fisher a marquee get for the Spring league.

The chances of instant success for Fisher and the Panthers will rest on his ability to make it work with the right quarterback. Fisher recently responded to criticism of his history working with players at football’s most important position, during an appearance on The Number One Ranked Show with RJ Young.

In particular, Fisher emphasized how he patiently developed the late Steve McNair into a Super Bowl starter with the Titans: “He got all the experience he needed to get over a couple of years, and then we took off and we ran with him. And we did very well with him.”

Fisher may take a similar wait-and-see approach with Lynch, who lasted only four years in the NFL after being taken 26th-overall by the Denver Broncos in 2016. Lynch has good mobility and offers a different dimension than Shea Patterson.

The top pick in the USFL draft has the arm talent to hang in the pocket and make all the throws the Panthers need. Patterson, a one-time Wolverines standout, has already impressed during offseason scrimmages:

Shea was doing Shea things during last night's scrimmage 🐾@SheaPatterson_1 pic.twitter.com/Vy7qieft3p — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) April 9, 2022

Provided Fisher gets the call right at quarterback, the Panthers should make a winning start on home soil.