GameDay Masters Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

GameDay trades in the gridiron for the green as they head to the Masters at Augusta National on Saturday.

The show starts at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of GameDay at The Masters online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch GameDay at The Masters live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the show live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch GameDay at The Masters live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the show live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch GameDay at The Masters live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the show live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch GameDay at The Masters live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the show live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

GameDay at The Masters Preview

College football’s Saturday morning staple is heading to the Masters, as Reece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Lee Corso take over Augusta National for their Saturday morning staple.

“Augusta will be very natural for us now,” Davis said. “You know, a hush over the crowd, we will be in our element in that regard. There’s certain iconic moments on a sports calendar that you’re either lucky enough to go to in person or watch and the Masters, to me, is in that stratosphere.

“Now we’re going to do our show, and that’s what the people that Augusta National wants us to do, they want us to do the show from there,” Davis added. “It was one of the first questions when we first started talking about it. I said, are we going to have to — not that we really a bunch of yellers and screamers anyway — but are we going to have to manage our volume level and our tone during discussions and we are far enough removed so that we can speak as we normally would?”

The show has previously been hosted at unique sites, like the USS San Diego. But this will be unlike any other GameDay in the show’s storied history.

“This is the one silver lining of 2020,” said Herbstreit. “This is going to be a historic moment for the show.”

“Because of the exclusivity, and also because (the Masters) normally doesn’t fall during football season, I’d say it’s got to be at the top of the list, right?” said Davis of where he ranks the Masters among past GameDay host sites. “In terms of pure venue, there are a lot of great ones, but this is, hopefully because we want things to return to normal, this will be the only opportunity to have a college football show while the Masters is going on. Because of the nature of that, it would have to go to the top of the list, not to mention the fact that it holds a certain mystique for so many people because they only get a glimpse of it over one weekend in the spring.”

There have been a bevy of cancelations, but there are still some games to look forward to on Saturday, including Notre Dame at Boston College and Miami at Virginia Tech.