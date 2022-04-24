‘Gaslit’ 2022 Streaming: Where to Watch Series Online

Highly anticipated drama miniseries “Gaslit,” which stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn and is based on Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast, premieres Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Gaslit” streaming online:

A lot of TV and films have been made about the Watergate scandal, but “Gaslit” examines it from a unique perspective — Martha Mitchell, a socialite and wife to President Nixon’s campaign chairman John Mitchell. Julia Roberts stars as Martha and Sean Penn stars as John. The series is based on Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast and aims to be “a modern take on the Watergate scandal through the long-neglected lens of the lesser-known but no-less-key players involved in the downfall of America’s 37th president, from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing to the ground,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell. During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines, including Life, People, New York, and Time, where her frequent, unfiltered, and impulsive airing of personal views earns her the colloquial title “The Mouth of the South.” Martha enjoys 76% name recognition in American households, second only to Richard Nixon himself, when the Watergate break-in happens. From there, her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat. Martha’s husband John Mitchell is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisors. Temperamental, foul-mouthed, and ruthless, he is also hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife. After Watergate, Mitchell realizes that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and throwing their personal life into chaos as his professional life unravels. At first alone in her claims against the Nixon administration, Martha finds herself maligned by the very establishment she loved and criticized in equal measure. A smear campaign against her, orchestrated in part by her own husband, was a major reason why she was dismissed at the time and remains largely forgotten today. But her legacy persists: Martha Mitchell was the first person to publicly connect the Nixon administration to Watergate, breaking ranks with her husband and the establishment and risking her own reputation in order to tell the truth.

The premiere episode is titled “Will” and its description reads, “Martha Mitchell struggles to balance the demands of a re-election campaign with that of her marriage. John Dean’s ambition as White House Counsel is tested as he finds himself drawn unknowingly into a conspiracy inside Nixon’s re-election campaign.”

The second episode is titled “California.” It airs on May 1 and its description reads, “Martha and John rekindle their love — and their power-couple working relationship — at a campaign event in California, overshadowed by G. Gordon Liddy and his team bungling the break-in at the Watergate.”

“Gaslit” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.