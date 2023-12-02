Georgia vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship for Free

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 in the SEC) and the No. 8 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0 SEC) clash in the SEC championship game on Saturday, December 2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

SEC Championship 2023 Preview

Georgia is fresh from pending Georgia Tech a 31-23 loss last weekend. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck went 13-for-20 for 175 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win. He had plenty of help from his ground game, as running back Kendall Milton had 18 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a game Georgia was fortunate to win, considering it had two uncharacteristic turnovers and failed to score at all in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs defense also gave up over 200 yards on the ground to Georgia Tech. Considering Alabama is averaging over 177 yards rushing per game, that will be something to watch in this matchup.

On offense, the Bulldogs are scoring just under 40 points a game, while racking up 496.4 total yards per contest. Defensively, Georgia is surrendering 15.8 points and 294.3 total yards a game.

On the other side, Alabama is coming off a thrilling 27-24 win over Auburn last week. Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe willed the team to victory, going 16-24 for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns. Milroe also led the team in rushing with 107 yards.

Down 24-20 in the game’s final seconds, Milroe hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 31-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal.

Bama’s offense is scoring 35.8 points and netting over 409 total yards a game. On defense, the Crimson Tide are giving up 17.9 points and 312.7 yards per contest.

Georgia is favored by six points in this game, but it promises to be a high-scoring shootout regardless of the outcome. Beck has 3,495 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions so far this season and Milroe has passed for 2,526 yards, 21 TDs and six picks.

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (Color) will serve as analysts for the televised broadcast.

Georgia vs Alabama: What They’re Saying

“Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very, very good team – probably the best team we played all year. I think the challenge for us, as a player, you got to be ready to play and assume that the guy you’re playing against is the best player you played against all year. I think if you take that approach, channel your energy and enthusiasm into execution on the field, that will give you your best chance to be successful.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

“The most important stuff will be the mental stuff. I think at this point, the physical part is what it is. You’re not going to get physically better at this point in the season. I think you can get mentally better, and you want your players to not be anxious, not be nervous, and they’re playing a big game. The talent separation is not there. There’s very equal talent when it comes down to it. Mentally you want to be prepared for a moment like this and go play your best and not have anxiety.” — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.