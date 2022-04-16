Georgia Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs wrap up their spring preparation for the upcoming season with the annual G-Day Red and Black Game on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Georgia spring game online:

Georgia Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Georgia Bulldogs take the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday for the G-Day Red and Black Game, as they continue to prepare for the defense of their national title this upcoming season.

Georgia reached college football’s promised land in January, snapping a 41-year championship drought by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the CFP National Championship Game.

The Bulldogs went 14-1 overall, including an 8-0 mark in the SEC during the regular season. They lost to Alabama in the SEC title game but bounced back to blow out Michigan, 34-11, in the CFP National Semifinals before going on to get revenge on the Crimson Tide in the title game.

The strength of Georgia’s championship squad was its defense, which was one of the best the game had seen. The Bulldogs were No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, holding their opponents to only 10.2 points per game for the entire season.

The challenge going into the fall will be replacing multiple key pieces from last year’s fierce defensive lineup who have left to go pro, including unanimous All-American Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker.

One of the key returning starters on the defensive side of the ball will be junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, who is back after an All-SEC Second-Team season last year where he recorded 37 tackles, 3 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2 blocked kicks.

The offense will again be led by starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who had a collegiate career-defining performance in the fourth quarter of the national championship game when he threw for two touchdowns to propel the Bulldogs to a comeback win over Alabama. The former walk-on took over the reins at QB from JT Daniels in the middle of last season and went on to throw for 2,862 yards, 29 TDs, and 7 INTs in 2021.

With Daniels transferring to West Virginia, the Bulldogs’ QB depth chart will now include high-profile recruits Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff, who were on the roster last season, and four-star recruit Gunner Stockton, who was added this year. Stockton threw for 13,652 yards and 177 TDs and ran for 4,372 yards and 77 TDs during his high school career. Saturday should provide an opportunity to see Beck, Vandagriff, and Stockton in game action.

One of Bennett’s top weapons will be back this season – tight end Brock Bowers. The sophomore was a force to be reckoned with during his freshman campaign, where he racked up 56 catches, 882 receiving yards, and 13 TDs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows he has his work cut out for him this season as the champs look to re-tool and get back to the game’s biggest stage, but he likes what he sees so far from the work they’ve put in this spring.

“We have a long way to go in some position groups to get where we need to get,” said Smart. “What I’ve been very pleased with thus far is I don’t feel like we’ve had poor practice. We’ve had really good energy. A lot of really good teaching and learning, which, especially in the positions that we’re young at, that’s what you need. You need to teach, learn, get them reps. It’s so valuable to get young players reps in the spring.”

2021 Recap

14-1, 8-0 SEC

First national championship since 1980

Beat Alabama in the CFB National Championship Game, 33-18

Defeated Michigan in the CFB National Semifinal at the Orange Bowl, 34-11

No. 1 scoring defense in the country; Allowed only 10.2 points per game

QB Stetson Bennett IV (2,862 passing yards, 29 TDs, 7 INTs)

RB Zamir White (856 rushing yards, 11 TDs, 160 carries)

RB James Cook (728 rushing yards, 7 TDs, 113 carries)

TE Brock Bowers (56 catches, 882 receiving yards, 13 TDs)

WR Ladd McConkey (31 catches, 447 receiving yards, 5 TDs)

