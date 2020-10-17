Georgia vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

In what will be the biggest game of the college football season so far, the No.2 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs — and they’ll have to do it without head coach Nick Saban.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Georgia vs Alabama online:

Georgia vs Alabama Preview

Saban and Alabama’s athletic director Greg Byrne both tested positive for COVID-19 this week, so there’s a good chance Saban won’t be on the sidelines.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.”

Still, there’s a chance if he tests negative Thursday, Friday and Saturday he could wind up on the sidelines, after all. For his part, Saban was still mentioning to reporters late in the week how great he feels and how much he’d hate to miss the game, so it will be interesting to see what happens. Either way, the show will go on.

One of the game’s key matchups will be, as it so often is, fought in the trenches between Alabama’s o-line and Georgia’s defensive front.

“It’s going to boil down to the line of scrimmage like it always does. If they have success running it then they’ll have a great play-action game. If they don’t, then you try to make them one-dimensional. It’s hard to do against Alabama,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this week.

Many are billing this matchup as the nation’s best offense in the Crimson Tide going up against the best defense in the country in Georgia. The Bulldogs are surrendering just 3.7 yards per play, and a ridiculous 1.5 yards per rush, which is tops in the nation.

On offense, quarterback Mac Jones leads an offense that’s averaging 51 points a game, which is first in the FBS. Jones’ 385.0 yards per game through the air has been impressive, but he’ll have his biggest test of the season Saturday.

Georgia is giving up just 12.3 points a game, and they held off an impressive upset attempt by Tennessee last week. While few would question what Georgia brings to the table defensively, the biggest wild card of this game could be what the Bulldogs do on offense.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has played well, and while his numbers are nowhere near the stats Jones possesses, he has taken care of the ball and trusted the system. He has 689 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in his first three games this season, and he’ll need a near-perfect outing here if the Bulldogs want to pull off the upset.