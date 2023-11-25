Georgia vs GT Live Stream: How to Watch 2023 Game for Free

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) head to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 25 to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5).

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Georgia vs GT Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs GT live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs GT live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to login and watch.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs GT live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to login and watch.

Georgia vs GT Preview

The Bulldogs are fresh from a 38-10 win over No. 25 ranked Tennessee last weekend. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck went 24-for-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Wideouts Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dillon Bell combined for 181 yards and three scores on 12 receptions.

On defense, the Bulldogs held Tennessee to just 2-11 on third down and 277 total yards.

Georgia has been the top team in the country for the bulk of the season due to its incredible balance on both offense and defense. With Beck under center, Georgia is scoring 40.4 points per game, which is ranked fifth in the FBS. Defensively, the Bulldogs are allowing opponents 15.1 points per contest, which is also ranked fifth.

On the other side, Georgia Tech is coming off a 31-23 win over Syracuse last week. Yellow Jackets dual-threat QB Haynes King had another solid game, completing 16-of-20 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. King also led Georgia Tech in rushing, netting 82 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Georgia Tech is averaging 31.9 points per contest on offense. On the defensive side, the Yellow Jackets are allowing 30.5 points a game.

Tech is headed to a bowl appearance in the first full year under head coach, Brent Key, but the Yellow Jackets face a tall challenge here.

When these two teams met last season, the Bulldogs handed the Yellow Jackets a 37-14 loss. The Bulldogs enter this game on a 28-game winning streak.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech: What They’re Saying

“I want them to understand the importance of this game. It’s not just another game, alright? When you come to this season? There’s a goal to go to the bowl game and there’s a goal to beat Georgia. … Rivalries aren’t one-sided. Rivalries are games that are competitive games between two teams.” — Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key.

“I think we know that every game. It’s not like they’re running new plays. They’re running new formations, new ways to window dress. They do a good job of that. they change it up each week with the way they go about it. They look and see what has given us problems and they’ll run some of those. But there are similarities for sure. … But they’ll have a different way to present it. It’ll be who can respond to that, acknowledge it, adjust to it and what they do off of it.” — Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the similarities between his offense and Georgia Tech’s.