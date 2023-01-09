Georgia vs TCU Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Georgia takes on TCU for the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday, January 9.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia vs TCU streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs TCU live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Georgia vs TCU Preview

TCU looks to end an 85-year national title drought when facing the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Monday in Los Angeles.

The Horned Frogs last won it all in 1938 as an unbeaten squad. Since, TCU has mostly floundered between average and below average until a turnaround in the 2000s with 12 seasons of 10 wins or more. The Horned Frogs didn’t have any more 10-win seasons between 1939 and 1999.

Despite the improvements in the 2000s, the Horned Frogs hit a rough patch again between 2018 and 2021 with seven or fewer wins each season. TCU didn’t enter this season ranked, but the Horned Frogs put together the program’s best year in 85 years.

TCU moved up the polls en route to an 11-0 record, and an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference title game couldn’t keep the Horned Frogs out of the College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs then showed the nation that they belong with a 51-45 win over once-unbeaten Michigan on December 31.

Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan and the offense scored at will against the Wolverines. He threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 57 yards and two scores. TCU running back gashed the Wolverines for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the Horned Frogs get their toughest test of the season in Georgia. The Bulldogs boast an ever tougher defense than the Wolverines.

Georgia ranks higher in points allowed, 14.79, and yards than Michigan. The Bulldogs allow more yards per game, 304.6, than Michigan, but the Bulldogs also play in the SEC, which featured three other teams in the top 15 nationally for total offense.

“They do a lot defensively that’s special,” Duggan said via Dawg Nation. “They are well-coached and talented, and they do a lot with coverages, with their backers and with their pressures up front.”

Few teams tested Georgia this season, but Ohio State did just that in the College Football Playoff semifinals on December 31. The Bulldogs needed a touchdown in the final minute to edge the Buckeyes, 42-41.

“Who knows what the reason was, but it does have to be fixed,” Bennett said via ESPN. “We’re trying to be perfect. And we’re trying to do everything that we can to make every play perfect. And when it’s not — win or lose — we’re not happy with it.”

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shined with 398 yards and three touchdowns. He benefited from a big receiving day by wide receiver Arian Smith, who had three catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Bennett now seeks a storybook ending to a college career that began as a walk-on at Georgia and a stint in junior college before he emerged as the Bulldogs’ leader.