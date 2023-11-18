Georgia vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) will visit the No. 21 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 18.

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Georgia vs Tennessee Live Stream Guide

Georgia vs Tennessee Preview

The Bulldogs are coming off a 52-17 win over No. 13 ranked Ole Miss last weekend. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck completed 18-of-25 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. Running back Kendall Milton also chipped in with nine carries for 127 yards and two scores.

Georgia has the sixth-ranked scoring offense in the county, averaging 40.6 points per game. On defense, the Bulldogs are surrendering 15.6 points a game, which is also ranked sixth. Georgia has also been near impossible to stop on third down, successfully completing 56% of its attempts on the crucial down.

On the other side, the Vols are fresh from a 36-7 loss to the No. 11 ranked Missouri Tigers last week. Mizzou outscored Tennessee 23-0 in the second half, holding Tennessee to just 83 yards rushing in the game. Vols quarterback Joe Milton completed 22-of-43 passes for 267 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a losing effort.

The Volunteers are scoring 32.0 points per game (37th in the nation). On defense, Tennessee is giving up 20.2 points per contest (30th). The Vols haven’t been as good as the Bulldogs on third down, but Milton and company have been solid, completing 45% of their attempts.

Georgia holds the edge in the all-time series against Tennessee, 27-23-2. The Bulldogs have won six games in a row against the Volunteers. Last season, Georgia won at home, 27-13.

Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color commentary) will serve as analysts during the televised broadcast.

Georgia vs Tennessee: What They’re Saying

“It’s a big game every year we play Tennessee. They’re a good program, we’re a good program and the two are going to match up. As far as our focus on it, our players respect the hell out of Tennessee. They know how hard it is to play them. We had to play them up there two years ago, and it’s tough. It’s a tough prep. We’ll be focused.” — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

“We have a great opponent coming to town this week. You look at Georgia, they play extremely well — smart football, physical football in all three phases of the game. They have dynamic playmakers in all three phases of the game as well. So, it is a huge test for us, and we have to have a great week of preparation. … It’s the first time we have been back home for an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium in over a month. Looking forward to our fans, seeing them there on Saturday. We need a great atmosphere.” — Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.