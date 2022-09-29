How to Watch Ghosts Season 2 Online for Free

Hit comedy “Ghosts” returns for its sophomore season on Thursday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “Ghosts” streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Ghosts” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Ghosts” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Ghosts” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Ghosts” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Preview

When viewers last saw Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and the motley crew of ghosts that haunt their bed and breakfast, the Arondekars beat their rival B&B owners the Farnsbys at a game of pickleball to get the Farnsbys to close their bed and breakfast. But the first guests arrived at Woodstone Manor, Sam and Jay went to answer the door and instead fell to the basement when a huge hole opened up in the floor of the foyer. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) finally told Nigel (John Hartman) how he feels about him.

The first season of “Ghosts” was a huge hit for CBS and its streaming service, Paramount Plus.

“’Ghosts’ is one of the biggest comedy hits in years and one of the most talked about shows. It is the perfect addition to the fantastic pipeline of content driving peak streaming at Paramount Plus,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Plus, in a statement.

“With fresh story lines, an incredible cast and a brilliant creative team, “Ghosts’ is that rare television series that taps into the popular zeitgeist to become a cultural phenomenon,” said Jim Packer, president of the Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group, who negotiated the deal with Barbara Zaneri, chief program acquisitions officer for Paramount Global.

When the show returns for its second season, it sounds like hole in the floor is repaired and the B&B is open for business.

The premiere episode is titled “Spies,” and its description reads, “Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group.”

Then on October 6 comes episode two, titled “Alberta’s Podcast.” Its description reads, “Sam decides to host a podcast exploring the mystery surrounding Alberta’s death. Also, Hetty develops an unusual relationship with a broken washing machine.”

Episodes three and four, airing on October 13 and October 20, are titled “Jay’s Friends” and “The Tree.”

In a season two preview interview for CBS’ Watch magazine, the actors revealed that they get to improvise a lot, though the improv usually doesn’t make the final cut.

“We improvise quite a bit, but it’s often not for the end product. It’s for each other and the crew. We generally know now if we’ve gone off script for too long, it’s not going to make it to the final cut,” said Ambudkar. “But if we get the crew to laugh, we will have made the long day a little bit brighter for each other.”

“I am new to improv,” said McIver. “It’s a skill set I’m learning. I have this incredible team of trained improvisers around me, and my job has been to let these guys shine and let them polish episodes with cool, interesting details that you can only discover on that day. It’s a sign of confidence and belief in everybody that we are allowed to do that.”

“Ghosts” season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 29 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.