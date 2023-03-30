How to Watch Giants Baseball Games Without Cable 2023

After a .500 season last year, the San Francisco Giants are looking to take a step forward in the NL West in 2023.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Giants games this season will be locally televised on NBC Sports Bay Area, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NBC Sports Bay Area), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Giants market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Giants game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC Sports Bay Area and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Giants games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Giants Market

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Giants games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while NBC Sports Bay Area and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Giants games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Giants Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Giants games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Giants games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Giants games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Giants games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Giants games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Giants Season Preview 2023

The Giants are looking to improve upon their 81-81 mark in 2022. After going 107-55 in 2021 and finishing first in the NL West with the best record in baseball that year, the Giants fell to .500 last season, and things may not improve too much this season.

San Francisco lost ace Carlos Rodón, who left to sign a six-year, $162 million deal with the New York Yankees. The Giants also let Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Tommy La Stella go, so they’re going to look very different this season than in years past. San Francisco tried to acquire both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa to the Bay Area this offseason, but neither deal worked out and now, the teams is left without a superstar.

New faces around the clubhouse include pitchers Taylor Rogers, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea, along with outfielders Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto. With Rodón out, Logan Webb and Alex Cobb will be the team’s top two pitchers in San Francisco’s rotation. Webb will start on opening day against the Yankees.

“Probably the most encouraging thing in all of camp is we’re seemingly headed into the last couple of days of camp with a pretty healthy pitching staff,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “We always talk about we have some injuries, other teams have some injuries, but I don’t think there are many teams that can say that they have the pitching depth that we have.”

Camilo Doval, Rogers, Anthony DeSclafani and John Brebbia highlight the pitchers in the bullpen, as standout Luke Jackson will start the season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

San Francisco won’t have it easy out of the gate this season, either. In addition to the Yankees, the Giants are slated to face the L.A. Dodgers, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals all on the road in the month of April.

Here’s a look at the projected lineup for the Giants this season: