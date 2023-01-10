How to Watch the Golden Globes Tonight for Free

Honoring the best in film and television from the past year are the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Golden Globes streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Golden Globes live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Golden Globes live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch the show live is through Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Golden Globes on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other live channels, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Golden Globes live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Golden Globes 2023 Preview

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the 2023 Golden Globes are airing on January 10 to recognize the best in movies and TV from the past year.

Presenters for the awards include Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Six-time nominee and one-time winner Eddie Murphy is being honored with 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” Five-time Globes winner and 16-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award for “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

Also appearing on the broadcast is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be introduced by actor Sean Penn and will offer “offering a special message of peace” to the audience and viewers at home.

After some uproar surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and its ethics, NBC dropped the broadcast for 2022.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement. “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Indeed, in September 2022, NBC and the HFPA agreed to a one-year deal to bring the Golden Globes back to NBC. Part of the changes the HFPA implemented was diversifying its membership.

According to the NBC press release:

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

“We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission,” said Adam Stotsky, President of dick clark productions. “We’re excited to produce the show that kicks off award season, supports so many here in Los Angeles, and impacts artists across the globe.”

The 80th annual Golden Globes air live on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC.