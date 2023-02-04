Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s a battle for West Coast Conference supremacy when the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday night.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s streaming live online:

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Preview

The 12th-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are rolling into the Saint Mary’s McKeon Pavilion with an 18-4 record, but the Gaels are right on their heels, ranked 18th and sitting at 19-4, so it should be a hotly-contested basketball game.

However, while their records are nearly identical, Saint’s Mary’s losses are to No. 3 Houston and three unranked teams in Washington, New Mexico and Colorado State, while Gonzaga’s losses are to No. 10 Texas, No. 1 Purdue, No. 11 Baylor, and unranked Loyola Marymount. Still, Saint Mary’s is undefeated in WCC conference play at 8-0 and the Zags are 7-1, so it’s a battle for WCC first place.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have won the West Coast Conference 21 out of the last 22 seasons, so it would be quite an upset if Saint Mary’s wins the conference outright by the end of the season.

Previewing the 111th game in the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s rivalry, Locked on Zags podcast host Andy Patton said that this is going to be “one of the most exciting regular season games between these two schools in a long time.”

“Lately it feels like more and more that the two games these two teams play every single year in the regular season and most often the third game that they play in the WCC championship, it continues to mean more,” said Patton. “It continues to mean more because these two programs have continued to excel and be the top-tier programs on the West Coast. UCLA is in that conversation. Tommy Lloyd has absolutely brought Arizona back into that conversation, but outside of that, those are the four best teams on the West Coast and it’s not particularly close … the four best teams on the West Coast of the United States for basketball are UCLA, Arizona, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, and Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s — they’re not last. They are not last on that list. They are two fantastic programs.”

He added that he was surprised to find out that the first time the two teams played each other was in 1955 — Gonzaga won. Then the two teams did not play again until 1971 and the regular play started in 1980 when they both joined the West Coast Conference.

The overall series record is Gonzaga leading 78 wins to 32 for Saint Mary’s.

The 111th Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s game tips off on Saturday, February 4 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.