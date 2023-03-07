How to Watch Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s WCC Championship Online

Gonzaga takes on Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference championship game on Tuesday, March 7.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Gonzaga vs. St. Mary’s Preview

Ninth-ranked Gonzaga (27-5) and No. 16 Saint Mary’s (26-6) vie for the WCC title and an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on Tuesday.

Both teams can easily make the NCAA Tournament without winning the game, but plenty is on the line for the two conference rivals. Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s both won the regular season WCC title at 14-2 in league play, and they split two regular season games.

The Gaels beat the Zags 78-70 in overtime on February 4. Gaels freshman guard Aidan Mahaney led the way with 18 points and three assists. Senior guard Alex Ducas also had a solid game for the Gales with 14 points and six rebounds. Zags senior forward Drew Timme meanwhile scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Gonzaga bounced back to beat Saint Mary’s at home 77-68 on February 25, which denied the Gaels’ chances of an outright conference title. Timme led the Zags with 19 points and six rebounds, and senior forward Anton Watson posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Gonzaga withstood a big game from Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson in the process. The senior guard scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed five rebounds, and he dished three assists.

Saint Mary’s put the loss behind with a solid win over BYU, 76-69, in the WCC semifinals on Monday, March 6. Ducas led the Gaels with 23 points and seven rebounds. Mahaney added 18 points and three rebounds plus three assists in the win. The Gales built a 17-point first half lead and held on from there.

Gonzaga reeled off eight-straight wins after the February 4 defeat at Saint Mary’s. That included Monday’s semifinal win over San Francisco, 84-73. Watson led the scoring with 20 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds. Timme added 17 points, and he tallied eight rebounds and five assists. Zags junior guard Julian Strawther also had a big game with 15 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Other than the Gonzaga loss, Saint Mary’s has been red-hot since a December 21 win against Wyoming. The Gaels went on an 11-game winning streak and then a four-game winning streak with only an overtime loss to Loyola Marymount in between.

Saint Mary’s likes to shut down opponents defensively, allowing 59.6 points per game. Gonzaga likes to play up tempo, and the Zags pile on the points at 87.8 per game. The Zags limit opponents to 73.6 points per game, and it’s worth noting that the Gaels can score well, too, at 72 points per night.