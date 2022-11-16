How to Watch Gonzaga vs Texas for Free

An early marquee match-up of the 2022-2023 men’s college basketball season sees No. 2 Gonzaga head to Austin to take on No. 11 Texas on Wednesday night.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Gonzaga vs Texas online:

Gonzaga vs Texas Preview

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are getting an early test when they face the No. 11 Texas Longhorns on the road on November 16.

Longhorns head coach Chris Beard said in his pre-game press conference that they are going to have to be firing on all cylinders to beat Gonzaga.

“This is why you come to Texas, to play in games like this. We appreciate coach Few scheduling the home and home last year. Our team got better last year at Gonzaga … We’ll have to play our best game of the season to this point. We’ll have to play Texas basketball on all cylinders to have a chance to be successful in that game. But this is why you come to Texas, to play in games like this. This is why you’re a season ticket holder, it’s why you’re a student in the crowd. This is going to be a big-time night in college basketball,” said Beard, adding, “There won’t be a better environment in all of college basketball next Wednesday.”

He also said that in a game like this, you don’t lose – you either win or you run out of time, and they see this as a huge opportunity.

“The way I see these games, we don’t lose these games. We either win them or we run out of time. It’s too big of an opportunity for us to get better. We’ll try to win on the scoreboard, too, but that’s easy to talk about. Gonzaga is really, really good and we’ll have to play really well to beat them this time of year,” he said.

In his own press conference this week, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said that they were glad to get a win over Michigan State on November 11 when they played on an aircraft carrier, and they’re looking forward to Texas.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it’s two teams that battled their tails off and competed,” said Few, adding, “These guys came through at the end. I feel great that I was able to take my team here .. it’s a high-level, March Madness battle and we just had to find a way to win.”

Few also joked about Gonzaga’s tough early schedule where they play Michigan State, Texas, Kentucky and Baylor in the span of three weeks.

“Obviously, we’re definitely going into hostile territory in Texas … It’ll be exciting. It’ll be a test for us. And we have Kentucky after that and we have [Baylor] after that. I don’t know who it is who’s scheduling these games, but I’d like to hit ’em over the head or something,” joked Few.

The game tips off on Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.