Gonzaga vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Sweet 16 Online for Free

The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) will face off on March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the Sweet 16.

The game (9:45 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs UCLA online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Gonzaga vs UCLA live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Gonzaga vs UCLA Preview

UCLA took down seventh seed Northwestern, 68-63, to reach the Sweet 16. Jamie Jaquez Jr. led the Bruins with a game-high 24 points. Jaquez went 11 of 19 from the field while hauling in a team-high eight rebounds. Freshman guard Amari Bailey added 14 points and senior guard Tyger Campbell added 12 in the win.

“Everything we do is to try to get to a point where we can win six in March,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after his team beat Northwestern. “We’ve won two, now three’s on Thursday. Man, I don’t know why you would come here if you’re not gonna be ready to play on Thursday. We’ve got veterans on the team, that’s my advantage. We’ve got guys, they know this is their last time doing it – Tyger, Jaime and David (Singleton). So they’re definitely bringing a sense of urgency to the young guys.”

On the other side, Gonzaga handed TCU an 84-81 loss to advance. After going down 38-33 at the half, the Zags turned it up in the second half.

Forward Drew Timme finished with 28 points in the victory, becoming the seventh player in NCAA tournament history to tally nine 20+ point games. He can break the record with another 20+ point performance against the Bruins.

“Listen, I think he’s the best player in college basketball. I’ve said that,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I think he’s going to go down with the amount of success and the wins and all he’s been able to do. I think he’s one of the greatest college players that’s ever played. When you think about that stat we were looking at earlier in the year when he had spent as many weeks ranked No. 1 as he hadn’t spent weeks, these are just crazy numbers. He’s racking up all kinds of NCAA Tournament wins, and he delivers in the NCAA Tournament.”

The Bruins have one of the best defenses in college basketball, giving up just 60.2 points per contest (that’s ranked fifth in the nation). The Bulldogs boast the nation’s top scoring offense, netting 87.3 points per game.

The big matchup to watch could be Timme on Jaquez. If Timme can contain Jaquez in the paint, the Zags’ odds are good.

These two teams last squared off in the tourney in 2021, when they made it to the Final Four. Gonzaga won in overtime, 93-90.