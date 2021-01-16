Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-0) look to maintain a perfect start as they head to Saint Mary’s to take on the Gaels in a West Coast Conference rivalry Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s online for free:

Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s Preview

Gonzaga has won its first 13 games and has looked like the undisputed top team in the nation thanks to an offense that is averaging 96 points per game. The Bulldogs are winning their games by an average of more than 20 points and have wins against No. 3 Iowa and No. 6 Kansas on their resume.

Gonzaga’s last game against Pepperdine was close at half, with the Bulldogs leading by just four points. However, a massive second half pushed Gonzaga to the finish line of the 95-70 win. Corey Kispert led the way in the victory, notching 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Gonzaga coach Mark Few was not satisfied, however, citing the team’s 18 turnovers and some easy misses around the rim.

“We missed a lot of little shots around the rim early,” Few said. “We were trying to make something out of nothing. … We are not used to turning the ball over 18 times.”

Kispert has come on strong of late, leading the Bulldogs in scoring in five of the last seven games. He notched a career-high 32 in a 98-75 victory against No. 16 Virginia on Dec. 26, drawing rave reviews.

“Watching Corey Kispert shoot a basketball is like watching Denzel Washington act,” former Gonzaga standout Geno Crandall wrote on Twitter. “Looks the same every time. You know there’s a great chance it’s gonna be good, and the occasional miss is excused because it’s Denzel Washington.”

Saint Mary’s is in search of a turnaround after losses in three of their last four, the latest coming to BYU, 62-52. Before their slide, the Gaels had won eight in a row.

Tommy Kuhse leads Saint Mary’s in points with 14.5 per game. He’s also the team-leader in assists with 5.5 assists per game. Forward Kyle Bowen is the top rebounder for the Gaels with 6.2 per game.

Gonzaga has dominated the series 72-31, winning 18 of the last 22 meetings. The team is 46-11 against Saint Mary’s under Mark Few. The Bulldogs won the latest meeting, 84-66, in last season’s WCC Tournament Championship game.

Gonzaga is a 15.5-point favorite for the game. The total is set at 146.5 points.