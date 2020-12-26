Gonzaga vs Virginia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs will head to John Paul Jones Arena to take on the No. 16 ranked Virginia Cavaliers Saturday.

Gonzaga vs Virginia Preview

The Zags are coming off a 95-78 win over Northwestern State Tuesday. Drew Timme had 25 points and nine rebounds in the win, and Jalen Suggs (19 points) Corey Kispert (18 points) and Anton Watson (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Now, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and their No. 2 offense in the nation will square off against a Virginia squad with the No. 5 defense in the country.

“Obviously, Virginia is one of those programs that’s always going to be in the hunt for a No. 1 seed year in and year out, and this year will be no different,” Few said. “Tony (Bennett) is just a fabulous coach. It’s going be a huge challenge playing that style and their toughness and discipline, but it’ll be great for us moving forward to get us ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia is coming off a 76-40 drubbing of William & Mary Tuesday. Trey Murphy III led the way for the Cavaliers, scoring 15 points. He was one of two players scoring in double figures for Virginia, with Kadin Shedrick chipping in 10 points. “I thought he was locked in, and he slid well today, bothered some shots, snatched some rebounds. You know he can stretch the defense with his shooting, and he’s a multiple position player, can guard different positions,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said about Murphy.

The Cavaliers played a pretty clean game, hitting just under 51 percent of their shots from the floor while committing just seven turnovers all game. Still, Bennett says they’ll have to be better yet against the top team in the country.

“I think you’re going to have to be better in every area,” Bennett said about the upcoming match-up with Gonzaga. “I’m not saying we were poor but that’s just the reality of it.”

Gonzaga has averaged 96 points against the three top-15 opponents it has faced so far (Kansas, West Virginia and Iowa) so Virginia has its work cut out here. The Cavaliers are scoring 74.4 points a game, while the Zags are allowing 77 points per contest, so Virginia should see opportunities to score — it’s keeping pace against this high-flying Bulldogs group that may prove to be the biggest challenge.