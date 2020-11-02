How to Watch The Good Doctor Season 4 Online Without Cable

Hit ABC medical drama The Good Doctor returns for its fourth season on Monday, November 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Good Doctor streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Good Doctor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Good Doctor live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Good Doctor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Preview

The Good Doctor – Season 4 Official TrailerHow do you heal a world turned upside down? The Good Doctor premieres November 2 on ABC. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-10-22T01:31:05Z

When we last saw the doctors and nurses of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee) decided to move back to Phoenix to be closer to his family. Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) realized they couldn’t help Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) who was hurt during the aftershocks of the earthquake. Melendez and Lim made peace with each other and then Brown and Melendez said “I love you” before he died. And Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) had to amputate a woman’s leg to save them both from drowning, which caused Lea DiIallo (Paige Spara) to realize how much she loves Shaun after nearly losing him.

When the season returns, Shaun and the team “struggle to understand an illness that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen before,” according to the press release from ABC.

The season four premiere of the show is titled “Frontline Part 1,” and it will directly address the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The description reads, “Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure has ever seen before. As safety protocols and quarantines increase due to the global pandemic, Lea and Shaun’s new relationship will become tested; and Dr. Alex Park gets ready to move back to Phoenix, Arizona, to be closer to his family. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick navigates her way around the clinic following her departure from the surgery team and unknowingly puts herself and several members of the staff in danger. Finally, Dr. Claire Brown continues to work through her grief, still reeling from the sudden death of Dr. Neil Melendez.”

The premiere will conclude with “Frontline Part II” next week on November 9, which promises, “Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea’s health and wanting to be with the woman he loves. Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez’s death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

