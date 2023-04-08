How to Watch Gospel Superfest 2023 Easter Special Live Online

To celebrate Easter, the 23rd Gospel Superfest Easter Special is back, airing on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include BET and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” BET is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes BET, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the ‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Gospel Superfest’ 2023 Easter Special Preview

For the 23rd year, gospel fans can celebrate the Savior’s resurrection with the Gospel Superfest Easter Special. In January 2023, the creators of Gospel Superfest Television inked a new deal with Viacom International, the parent company of BET.

“We are honored to work with the BET family and to continue to offer our brand of gospel music entertainment to a new audience. This new opportunity is truly a privilege,” said the show’s executive producer Bobby Cartwright Jr. in a statement.

The press release continues:

The Gospel SuperFest is one of the nation’s largest TV recordings in the field of urban-targeted, inspirational music and entertainment. Founded in 1998, the show has maintained a consistent presence in broadcast syndication for twenty-three consecutive years. Releasing five one-hour specials annually, the shows are carried by major network affiliates including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MYTV and full power independent stations nationwide. The producers recently agreed to a multi-special production deal with the BET Television Network. The production is known for its elaborate staging, trendsetting production and Hollywood styled approach to gospel music television. Gospel SuperFest TV programming reaches millions of TV viewers annually via domestic syndication and Cable. Previous productions have aired on BET, TV One, Aspire, Bounce, TBN, The Grio, Word, Daystar and ION networks making Gospel SuperFest the most widely distributed TV brand in the history of black gospel music.

The 2023 Gospel Superfest Easter Special lineup includes “a dynamic list of gospel music mainstay performers including Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Deitrick Haddon, LeAndria Johnson, J. Moss, 21:03, PDA, Ricky Dillard & New G, Shelby 5, Demetrius West & The Jesus Promoters, Sensere and more,” according to the press release. “Filmed in Ohio, this powerful up-beat presentation is a “much watch” while enjoying the Easter Holiday.”

“We’ve given this show our all, and hope that the TV audience appreciates the effort both from the performers and our production team. I often say this one is our best to date, and this time I’m sure we’ve made a strong statement with this special.” added EP Cartwright. “You’ve got to watch this one from the very beginning to get it.”

The Gospel Superfest Easter Special comes on the heels of the 22nd annual Gospel Superfest Holiday Special hosted by Rocsi Diaz in December 2022, which featured performances by Earnest Pugh, RiZen, Shirley Caesar, Donnie McClurkin and more.

The 23rd Gospel Superfest Easter Special airs on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on BET with an encore presentation on Easter Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.