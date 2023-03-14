‘Gotham Knights’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The latest superhero TV series is here when “Gotham Knights” premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

‘Gotham Knights’ Preview

“New heroes will rise” when “Gotham Knights premieres on March 14, according to The CW press release.

The premise of “Gotham Knights” is that Batman is dead and Gotham City is without its protector.

The CW description reads:

In “Gotham Knights,” Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

It will air in conjunction with the third seaso of hit superhero drama “Superman & Lois,” which Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, calls a “can’t-miss night of action.”

“The new season of The CW’s biggest show ‘Superman & Lois’ alongside our most exciting new series ‘Gotham Knights’ will make Tuesdays a can’t-miss night of action,” said Brad Schwartz, President, Entertainment, The CW Network. “With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of ‘Superman & Lois’ and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on ‘Gotham Knights.’”

The premiere episode is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman’s enemies.”

Then on March 21 comes episode two, titled “Scene of the Crime.” Its description reads, “In an attempt to clear their names, Turner, Duela, Cullen, Harper and Carrie head back to the scene of the crime searching for Bruce Wayne’s journals; Harvey begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all; Stephanie is brought in for questioning.”

“Gotham Knights” premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.