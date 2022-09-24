Where to Watch Grambling vs Bethune-Cookman Game Today

Bethune-Cookman faces Grambling in SWAC action on Saturday, September 24.

Grambling vs BCU Preview

Grambling (1-2) looks to get back to the .500 mark while Bethune-Cookman (0-2) seeks its first win of the season on Saturday.

The Tigers lost their season opener at Arkansas St. in a 58-3 defeat, but the Tigers bounced back to beat Northwestern State 47-21. Grambling then lost to Jackson State 66-24.

“My biggest takeaway is I think we can play with a lot of people, but can we finish? That’s the question,” Grambling head coach Hue Jackson said about the JSU loss via the Shreveport Times’ Jimmy Watson. “The first half looked like a really good football game. The second half was totally different.”

“I have to find out why that is. In the second half of three games, we’ve been different,” Jackson added. “My charge as a head coach is to find an answer and I will. But I think our team will compete. We have to understand that the second half is more important than the first half. Once we get that, I think we’ll be fine.”

Bethune-Cookman took its lumps early this season with a 70-13 loss at then No. 16 Miami followed by a 33-9 loss to South Carolina State. Coming off a bye week, the Wildcats face a team they beat 31-14 last year amid a 2-8 season.

“The bye was good for us. We got back to basics, worked on some mistakes, got some banged up guys healthy and got to work on ourselves,” Wildcats head coach Terry Sims said via the Daytona Times’ Andreas Butler. “We have to bring our A-game. They have some talented, skilled players on offense as well as on their defensive line. We’re looking forward to it.”

Wildcats quarterback Jalon Jones leads the team with 370 yards passing and a touchdown versus three interceptions. Jones also has 114 yards rushing this season.

Dylaan Lee and Darryl Powell Jr. are the go-to receivers for the Wildcats. Lee averages 16 yards per reception, and Powell averages 27.8 yards per catch.

Defensively, Reginald Pearson is a threat up front. He has 1.5 sacks and six tackles this season.

Grambling quarterback Quaterius Hawkins leads the Tigers offense with 461 yards passing and four touchdowns versus two interceptions. Maurice Washington leads the rushing attack with 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Hawkins has go-to receivers in Lyndon Rash and Chance Williams. Rash has two touchdowns and an average of 27.9 yards per reception. Williams averages 23.8 yards per catch.

On defense, Bryan Powell and Xavier Cousar poses a threat in the pass rush for the Tigers. Powell has a sack, a forced fumble, and three tackles this season. Cousar has a sack and four tackles thus far.