Grambling vs Southern Live Stream: How to Watch Bayou Classic 2022 Online

There are plenty of college football rivalry games to pick from this weekend, but Saturday afternoon’s Bayou Classic between Grambling State and Southern might just be the most underrated of the bunch.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Southern vs Grambling State streaming live online:

Southern vs Grambling State Preview

It is time once again for the Bayou Classic where the Southern University Jaguars take on the Grambling State University Tigers. The 2022 match-up is the 49th game in this rivalry and both teams boast 24 wins in the al-time series. After winning in 2021, Grambling State is trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2015.

The 2022 game is also Southern head coach Eric Dooley’s first Bayou Classic as a head coach, though he played in four of them as a player at Grambling State. He told The Advocate in an interview that he learned a lot from his coach at Gramblingt State, Eddie Robinson Sr., and in fact got to speak to Robinson at the Bayou Classic in Robinson’s final year coaching when he was a first-year assistant at Southern.

“I remember a lot of things I learned from him — ‘Never let them beat you.’ I didn’t understand until later exactly what he meant. Regardless of who you’re playing, regardless of who coached you, regardless of the situation you’re in, you prepare the team you are with to win,” said Dooley.

He also said that he’s excited to find out what it feels like to be in the Bayou Classic as a head coach.

“I’m going to find that out Saturday. As a player, I wanted to be the best wide receiver; as assistant coach, I wanted to be the best wide receiver coach; as a coordinator, I wanted the offense to do well. As a head coach, you have to look at the big picture. It’s a different feel,” said Dooley.

He added that he is “still trying to find” the right words to describe what the Bayou Classic means to him.

“It’s tough. I’m not a person that shows a lot (of emotion),” said Dooley. “I can walk around and feel a certain way, and you’d never know it. I know it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to come into the same Louisiana Superdome I used to come in and dream of playing in. As the 20th head coach of Southern, it’s nothing but a blessing from God.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Grambling State head coach Hue Jcakson said that they’re excited about the game after a bye week.

“Obviously we are excited about getting back to playing football. It’s obviously one of the biggest classics that there is, with a game played in New Orleans at the Bayou Classic,” Jackson said. “The players are excited, the coaches are excited. We got back to work yesterday (Monday) after having a some down time. We’ve seen some areas we need to focus on, to get better at. That’s our number one goal. Our number two goal is to continue to work extremely hard and to get ready for this game.”

The Southern vs Grambling State game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.