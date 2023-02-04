How to Watch Grammy Awards 2023 Without Cable

Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on Sunday, February 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Grammys online if you don’t have cable:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2023 Grammys live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Grammys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Grammys live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2023 Grammys live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Grammy Awards 2023 Preview

Trevor Noah returns for his third year as Grammys host for a ceremony that includes Questlove and LL Cool J hosting a special segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Additionally, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will take the stage to perform, and presenters include Jill Biden, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain.

There will also be a star-studded In Memoriam segment to honor those artists we lost this past year. The segment will feature country artist Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie with “Songbird”; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for “Without You” as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.

Beyonce leads all nominees with nine. Some of the major categories nominations are as follows:

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here with Me” — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening: Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star”— Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Be Alive” [from “King Richard”] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [from “Where the Crawdads Sing”] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [from “Top Gun: Maverick”] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from “The Woman King”] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [from “Turning Red”] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from “Encanto”] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán [La Gaita], Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & “Encanto” cast)

The 65th Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.