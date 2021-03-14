Grammys 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards are airing live Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Grammy Awards online for free:

Grammy Awards 2021 Preview

2021 GRAMMY Awards – List Of PerformersWith Music's Biggest Night closely approaching, find out the jaw-dropping list of artists – from Bad Bunny to Taylor Swift – slated to join host Trevor Noah for an evening of musical celebration. Watch the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Sunday, March 14 on CBS. 2021-03-07T18:28:59Z

Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, the 2021 Grammy Awards were originally supposed to air on Sunday, January 31 but had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. Now they are airing Sunday, March 14, but should still have all the glitz, glamour and music that fans are eagerly anticipating.

When the date was changed, a joint statement was issued by the CEO of the Recording Academy, the vice president of alternative programming at CBS, and the executive producer of the broadcast which read:

After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show. We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.

According to the CBS press release, performers this year include “Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. Artists will come together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us.

Additionally, Music’s Biggest Night® will pay tribute to independent venues, that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at the Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the night.”

The 2021 Grammy Awards air live Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.