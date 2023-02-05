How to Watch the Grammys Today for Free

Celebrating the best in music from the past year, the 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Grammys online if you don’t have cable:

65th Annual Grammy Awards Preview

Global superstar artist Beyonce leads all nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards with nine nominations to her name. She is followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each, and Mary J. Blige, DJ KHaled, Future, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles with six apiece.

“Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music’s power to lift people up and to bring them together,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, in a statement when the nominations were announced. “I’m energized by this year’s slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is.”

Some of the major category nominees are listed below:

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy on Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

The 65th annual Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.