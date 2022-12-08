Where to Watch ISU Grand Prix Final 2022 in USA

The best figure skaters in the world will compete at the ISU Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, from Thursday, December 8, through Sunday, December 11.

In the United States, the only live televised coverage of the event will be on E! on Saturday morning, but you can watch every event at the 2022 Grand Prix Final live on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Grand Prix Final live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

ISU Grand Prix Final 2022 Preview

Team USA has figure skaters in all of the events. That includes Ilia Malinin, 18, the No. 1 ranked male figure skater in the world, who will compete in the individual men’s competitions.

“I mean, this was a very successful Grand Prix season,” Malinin said via The Associated Press. “We put a lot of work into it to have good results.”

U.S. Pairs skater Brandon Frazier concurs.

“I look at our roster for the U.S. and it’s very exciting,” Frazier said via The Associated Press. “It’s always a privilege to share a competition with Maddie and Evan. It’s incredible what Ilia is doing. Isabeau for the women. And it’s great to have another senior U.S. team come with us — we have two in pairs in the final. That’s very exciting for us.”

Frazier and skating partner Alexa Knierim will compete along with fellow U.S. pairs duo Emily Chan and Spencer Howe. Frazier and Knierim won gold in the world championships earlier this year in Montpelier. Chan and Howe took silver in the Four Continents Championships in Tallinn this year.

Isabeau Levito, 15, who won the world junior championships, will compete in the individual women’s competitions. She looks forward to competing against Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who won the world championships earlier this year in Montpellier.

“She is one of my idols,” Levito said of Sakamoto via NBC Sports. “Right before her long program at worlds, you could see she was determined and strong and fierce. Her eyes would obliterate you.”

“That look and that fierceness and determination. . .I admire it so much, and I hope to have it someday,” Levito added.

The U.S. also has ice dance couples competing, which includes Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Chock and Bates won silver in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker will also compete for the U.S. in the Grand Prix.

ISU Grand Prix Events Schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday, December 8

Pairs’ Short Program, 1:20 p.m.

Men’s Short Program, 2:35 p.m.

Friday, December 9

Pairs Free Skate, 11:35 a.m.

Rhythm Dance, 1:50 p.m.

Women’s Short Program, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

Men’s Short Program, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Short Program, 8:30 p.m.

Free Dance, 1:40 p.m.

Women’s Free Skate, 3 p.m.

Sunday, December 11

Exhibition Gala, 4 p.m.