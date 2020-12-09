How to Watch The Great Christmas Light Fight 2020 Online

This fun staple of the holiday season is back for its eighth season when The Great Christmas Light Fight premieres Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Great Christmas Light Fight online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Great Christmas Light Fight live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Great Christmas Light Fight live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Great Christmas Light Fight live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Preview

The Great Christmas Light Fight – Official TrailerSaddle up and buckle in! 🎄 The Great Christmas Light Fight is returning to brighten the holidays Wednesday, December 9th on ABC ✨ Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-11-23T21:56:10Z

For eight seasons, The Great Christmas Light Fight has been lighting up the airwaves during the holiday season. This year, it premieres with back-to-back episodes as “America’s brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak,” according to the ABC press release.

All isn’t always calm, but all is definitely bright as the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation. This holiday season, we will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 should they “sleigh” the competition.

Taking Christmas decorating to another level, the Heavyweights special will return for its third year featuring a first-ever parade of one-of-a-kind sparkling floats and a mile-long drive-through with over a million synchronized lights, to name a few, that viewers will never forget.

The description for the premiere promises, “Four festive families face off in the season premiere with the Reynolds family showcasing their vibrant and whimsical handcrafted garden display in La Verkin, Utah; the Fiore family building a stunning Christmas town surrounding their home with facades completely encased in brilliant lights in Wilmington, Massachusetts; the Trevisano family building a cozy Teddy Bear Christmas Land with twinkling lights filled with over 100 stuffed teddy bears in St. Louis, Missouri; and the Barbieri family, putting on the Lights on Liberty display, featuring pyrotechnics, hand-built animatronics and a giant storybook, for its 40th year in Deer Park, New York. ”

Then in episode two, “The holiday festivities continue as the Sumner family transforms their house into a Christmas time machine, featuring vintage animatronic Christmas scenes in every window in Jenks, Oklahoma; the DeBolt family then puts on an incredible synchronized light show, featuring dancing lights, vibrant colors and even a little comedy in Boise, Idaho; the Stott Family displaying motorized trains, a towering castle and a massive mountain in their backyard in Fontana, California; and the Markowski family creating a drive-through experience incorporating huge wire-frame-moving elements and unique pieces inspired by local children in Brownsville, Tennessee.”

The Great Christmas Light Fight, which has already received a renewal for season nine in 2021, airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Christmas in Rockefeller Center 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online