Grey’s Anatomy Streaming: How to Watch Season 19 Online for Free

Long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” is back for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the “Grey’s Anatomy” crew are back for the 19th season of the long-running Shonda Rhimes medical drama on October 6.

When we last saw the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the season 18 finale, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) were fleeing the country after it was discovered they had been stealing drugs from the hospital to help fellow veterans. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gave them a few hours’ head start before reporting them to the authorities and accepting their resignations.

Meanwhile, medical accreditation investigator Jamarah Blake (Dawnn Lewis) pulled the plug on the residency program because she thought it was a dysfunctional program with no clear leader, so Bailey resigned in protest. Jackson (Jesse Williams) asked Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) to act as interim Chief of Surgery to try to rebuild the hospital’s reputation and she reluctently agreed, while her new boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman) left her to go back to Minnesota.

When the show returns, it is six months later and the residency program has been rebuilt from the ground up.

The ABC press release teases:

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory.

The premiere episode is titled “Everything Has Changed” and its description reads, “Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) she is not ready to return to work; Levi (Jake Borelli) works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo (Camilla Luddington), and things turn awkward when Link (Chris Carmack) realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado.”

Then on October 13 comes episode two, titled “Wasn’t Expecting That.” Its description reads, “The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey.”

Then on Octobe 20 comes episode three, titled “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Its description reads, “Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. The videos, filmed at Grey Sloan in front of a group of high schoolers, hit home as a student has medical complications during her visit. Elsewhere, Meredith and Maggie learn something new about Zola.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.