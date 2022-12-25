How to Watch Warriors vs Grizzlies Christmas Game Online

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies meet in a key Western Conference matchup on Christmas Day.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on ABC and ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Grizzlies vs Warriors online:

Grizzlies vs Warriors Preview

Golden State’s title defense hasn’t gone as planned thus far with a 15-18 record, but the Warriors could gain some serious momentum on Christmas Day.

The Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies (20-11), a team in the race for the West’s top seed. The Grizzlies enter Sunday’s game in a tie for first place in the conference with the Denver Nuggets (20-11).

While one win won’t catapult the Warriors into the top eight, a win will only help the postseason chase in a stacked conference. Despite sitting at No. 11 in the conference, the Warriors only sit six games back behind the Grizzlies and Nuggets.

“There’s depth across the West, but that’s a good thing for us because, as you said, everybody is kind of beating each other,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” show on December 22. “Even though we’re where we are in the standings, we’re not too far behind where we need to be. So there’s plenty of time for us to get going.”

Golden State catches a Grizzlies squad that’s fresh off of a 125-100 rout of the Phoenix Suns — another conference contender. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 24 points in the victory.

Meeting Golden State for the first time since a conference semifinal exit in May, the Grizzlies can avenge that 4-2 series loss by adding a loss to the Warriors’ record. Golden State, which had full health against the Grizzlies in the playoffs, hasn’t enjoyed that all season with stars Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins beset by injury. The Warriors might have Wiggins back, but Curry won’t be back yet.

The Warriors also won’t have JaMychal Green and possibly Draymond Green. The Grizzlies meanwhile have a healthy roster led by Ja Morant, who had 26.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and a steal per game.

Steven Adams has been a force in the lane for the Grizzlies this season with 10.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks plus 7.9 points per game. Desmond Bane is a backcourt force with 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per night.

With the Grizzlies pushing for a top seed and the Warriors battling for a playoff spot, the Christmas Day matchup could easily be the first of many. Draymond Green notably said put the top of the West on notice last week, though he didn’t mention the Grizzlies directly.

“I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is…” Green said via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “Frankly, if I was sitting in the one or two seed with [Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, himself, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole] coming into my building — I don’t want to be there.”