‘Grown-ish’ Streaming: How to Watch Season 5 Online

Hit young adult show “grown-ish” returns for its fifth season on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “grown-ish” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “grown-ish” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Freeform is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “grown-ish” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “grown-ish” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Freeform and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “grown-ish” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘grown-ish’ Season 5 Preview

Play

grown-ish | Season 5 Trailer | A New Beginning Zoey and the gang enjoy life post-graduation while Junior and a new crew steps in to Cal U.. grown-ish season 5 returns on Wednesday, July 20. Stream on Hulu July 21. What to watch next: more grown-ish clips! youtube.com/playlist?list=PLt1alZH4uferSBgl3tTdxAfwLiicLupkc SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/freeformnetwork?sub_confirmation=1 Watch full episodes of grown-ish on Freeform: freeform.com/shows/grown-ish About grownish: From black-ish executive producer,… 2022-07-06T17:00:10Z

“Grown-ish’s” parent show “Black-ish” went off the air in the spring of 2022, which means that “Grown-ish” is gaining a new cast member — Marcus Scribner is heading to the spinoff to join his TV sister Yara Shahidi. He is reprising his role of Andre Jr., younger brother to Zoey (Shahidi), as he starts his own journey of figuring out what it means to be “grown.”

The premiere episode is titled “This is What You Came For” and its description reads, “Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior’s first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing her Cal U days more than she let on. After meeting his new classmates, Junior seeks to escape dorm life by attending Doug’s White Party.”

Then on July 27 comes episode two, “High Society.” Its description reads, “Friction mounts between Junior and Annika when one of them is tapped for a secret society. Red flags start to arise when Aaron discovers the university is overusing his image to promote how ‘diverse and inclusive’ they are.”

In an interview with TV Insider, Scribner teased that the show is going to deal with issues that all young adults can relate to.

“It deals with issues that I feel like we face on a daily basis as young people and the trials and tribulations of college life,” said Scribner. “But also the pressures of real life crashing down onto you. You have no money, you’re struggling to fit in socially and understand who you are, and our characters go through all of that.”

He added, “Being able to have [Junior] learn some of those life lessons has been really fun. I’ve also learned a lot as an actor being on the show, I feel like I’ve had experiences I’ve never had before. … The new cast [they’re my] closest friends. I feel like I don’t have too many friends in the industry, but I can say that’s a core group that I really rock with.”

He also teased that Junior has “a lot more female friends than people would come to expect,” but don’t worry — there’s romance coming too.

“I think it’s really cool because it’s a platonic relationship with a lot of [the women],” said Scribner, adding, “[But] ‘Grown-ish’ is known for their romances, so there will be a lot of romancing.”

“Grown-ish” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Freeform.